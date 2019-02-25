Unless you live under a rock (and with the political environment we’re looking at these days we could hardly blame you), you’ve heard Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments on her silly Green New Deal and how she claimed to be the boss.

She says a lot of stupid stuff but this was monumentally ignorant.

What sort of elected official thinks comments like that are in any way appropriate?

Dana Loesch had an idea …

Not surprised someone who proposed “getting rid of cows” in writing confuses “representative” and “boss.” ¯_( ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/S6TZZ9JR3Z — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 25, 2019

C’mon now, we don’t all need to eat hamburgers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner ya’ know.

This wasn't confusion…..this is what socialists think govt is — Paul Mooney (@TacoDagger44) February 25, 2019

Fair point.

And then some.

Ok, so anyone with a crayon and some imagination can now be a Congressional official, declare themselves the "Boss". And order all of us to do their job for them. What world… — Imfamydidit (@Imfamydidit) February 25, 2019

Next she will be running for governor of NY and will probably win. — LindaLou (@craftybrunette) February 25, 2019

Ugh, bite your tongue!

But probably. *eye roll*

Good grief. Can it get any better? Are the people that voted for her even a bit concerned? — Gary R Brooks (@forexbomb) February 25, 2019

Nah, they’re too busy urinating in jugs so they can make coffee out of it later in the day. THAT’S IN THE GREEN NEW DEAL … we’re not even making that up. Scary stuff, right?

I’m starting to wonder if AOC Is “all there” if you know what I mean — nannyD (@npd36) February 25, 2019

We know exactly what she means.

How ’bout dat indeed.

