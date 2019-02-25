Unless you live under a rock (and with the political environment we’re looking at these days we could hardly blame you), you’ve heard Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments on her silly Green New Deal and how she claimed to be the boss.
She says a lot of stupid stuff but this was monumentally ignorant.
What sort of elected official thinks comments like that are in any way appropriate?
Dana Loesch had an idea …
Not surprised someone who proposed “getting rid of cows” in writing confuses “representative” and “boss.” ¯_( ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/S6TZZ9JR3Z
C’mon now, we don’t all need to eat hamburgers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner ya’ know.
This wasn't confusion…..this is what socialists think govt is
Fair point.
And then some.
Ok, so anyone with a crayon and some imagination can now be a Congressional official, declare themselves the "Boss". And order all of us to do their job for them. What world…
Next she will be running for governor of NY and will probably win.
Ugh, bite your tongue!
But probably. *eye roll*
Good grief. Can it get any better? Are the people that voted for her even a bit concerned?
Nah, they’re too busy urinating in jugs so they can make coffee out of it later in the day. THAT’S IN THE GREEN NEW DEAL … we’re not even making that up. Scary stuff, right?
I’m starting to wonder if AOC Is “all there” if you know what I mean
We know exactly what she means.
How ’bout dat indeed.
