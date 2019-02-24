It’s been a while since we wrote a, ‘Hey, look at how silly this feminist’s take is on X.’ We’ve been a teensy bit distracted by AOC and the Democrats going full-out socialist crazy but Laurie Penny sharing this take about trophy wives in tech somehow ended up on our radar.

And wow.

‘The new trophy wife in tech isn’t the hot young model. It’s the most brilliant, accomplished woman you can get to give up her career to have your kids.’ – a woman who works tech told me this two years ago and it still haunts me. #sexism — Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) February 23, 2019

A feminist with a bad take.

Shocking.

Some things never change.

Sorta like Christina Sommers owning feminists over and over and over and over again.

Isn’t it possible that these brilliant women are doing what they want to do? Here are 2012 results on US women’s preferences. pic.twitter.com/ChAQ0G9Y9Q — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) February 24, 2019

Psh. If women aren’t falling in line with the feminist agenda clearly they’re just being controlled by some evil white man somewhere.

Bethany Mandel had a thing or FIVE to say about this take as well.

She does. Apparently it’s sexism for women to follow what they want to do and it’s feminism to expect them to stay in full time high pressure careers post-kids. Count me out. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 24, 2019

But that’s not what I’m saying at all. Feminism is about enabling everyone to live their lives fully. — Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) February 24, 2019

Everyone except those evil men.

Fixed it for her.

That’s why feminism calls for better social support and respect for mothers, paid maternity leave and free childcare for everyone. — Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) February 24, 2019

I don’t want someone else to raise my children. I live my life fully but thanks for assuming I don’t. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 24, 2019

What she said.

These women have access to the best childcare and yet they CHOOSE to stay home. I thought you were pro-choice? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 24, 2019

Oof.

I bet 1950s housewives said this too. But many more would have worked had it been easier to do so — Martha Gill (@Martha_Gill) February 24, 2019

FFS, if you have to reference the 50s to prove your point you’ve already lost.

Actual women were polled on the topic. Not ones from the 50s. https://t.co/eIUAOQH5Cs — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 24, 2019

The fact that women weren’t manacled to the sink doesn’t mean society isn’t set up unfairly. Women who stayed home in the 1950s were doing so by choice too: they could have worked. It would have just been much harder to do so than it is now — Martha Gill (@Martha_Gill) February 24, 2019

You’re ignoring data from the last ten years. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 24, 2019

Of course, they will ignore any data that doesn’t back up their ‘men are evil’ agenda.

So these "brilliant, accomplished" women apparently can be talked out of their own autonomy & agency. Got it. (Or, maybe, a "trophy wife" has decided to value different things and make different choices.) — Rob Pugh (@robgpugh) February 24, 2019

Quiet oppressor!

This is CRAP! My husband is Tech. I quit a good career to raise our kids & run our home four yrs ago. I LOVE it. I'm more proud of my SAHM title, amazing kids, & fulfilling marriage than ANY career accomplishment. — RelentlessNRecovery (@RelentlessNReco) February 24, 2019

Yes, yes this is crap.

Welcome to third-wave feminism.

What about the men who want to see their partners happy and fulfilled? What about women who want to drop out the rat race? No one forces women to get married. — John Buckoke (@JohnBuckoke) February 24, 2019

That's a really poisonous sentiment to put out there. — Ben NCM (@BenNCM) February 24, 2019

Is it suddenly 1935 again? — Brian Dunn (@nototis) February 23, 2019

This is all so negative and judgmental. Any and all of these choices are all good and there is no one size fits all. There is no right or wrong way to be a woman. We are lucky we have such an abundance of choices anyway. — Eleanor Rugbi #FBPE (@EleanorRugbi) February 24, 2019

There is something noble and worthwhile to look after your own children. A job in tech does sound fun, but motherhood is the meaning of life. — Kathrine Jebsen Moore (@MoorJebsen) February 23, 2019

Interesting. Also interesting is the implicit assumption a career is more an indicator of success than a family — Alex Lennon (@embedded_iot) February 24, 2019

Modern feminists want choice for women as long as it’s the choice they want them to make.

Duh.

