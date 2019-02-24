We make fun of a lot of people for their various stages of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

True story.

Originally, the joke itself was that people would be so absolutely broken by Donald Trump that they’d lose their marbles but that soon became a reality and the joke lost its ‘lol factor’. There are truly people out there who aren’t able to think clearly or use common sense simply because Trump is president.

And when we see that in an elected official? Yikesville.

Like this wildly insane and quite frankly heartless thread on aid to Venezuela from Sen. Chris Murphy.

1/ Democrats need to be careful about a potential trap being set by Trump et al in Venezuela. Cheering humanitarian convoys sounds like the right thing to do, but what if it's not about the aid? What if the real agenda is laying a pretext for war? Follow my logic for a second. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2019

Yes, Chris, Trump wants to help Venezuelans so he can trigger a war.

You caught him.

Logic. Seriously?!

2/ First, so secret Trump has been talking up war with Maduro since 2017, when he repeatedly asked McMaster for a plan to overthrow Maduro. New McCabe book confirms Now, Trump says "all options are on the table" and Rubio objects to Senate resolution that forbids war. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2019

McCabe. HA HA HA HA HA HA

K, chief.

3/ I want aid to get to Venezuelans. But let's be honest – Venezuela didn't just lurch into humanitarian crisis. The aid is being sent there now as part of a regime change strategy. Many are hoping that it will be the match that lights a civil war against Maduro. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2019

Chris, this tweet has a GIANT ‘but’ in it.

4/ Senator Rubio rushed to tweet out reports today of Maduro allies firing into Colombian territory, warning that the "the United States WILL help Columbia confront any aggression against them." Venezuela ordered Colombian diplomats out in 24 hours, ramping up the crisis. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2019

Are you guys still reading this? OMG.

5/ Maduro is evil, and the U.S. should pursue a strategy to undermine him and prompt new elections. No one can defend what he has done to Venezuela. But it's quite a different thing for the U.S. to incite a civil war with no real plan for how it ends (sound familiar?). — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2019

Another ‘but’.

FFS, Chris.

6/ And finally – and perhaps most importantly – go look up the 1947 Rio Treaty, It's a western hemisphere mutual defense treaty, and may not require a war declaration if Trump is legitimately coming to the defense of Colombia. Don't think the Venezuela hawks don't know this. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2019

Ok, this editor is officially confused. Chris doesn’t want the US helping Venezuelans because this is some sort of conspiracy on Trump’s part to push a civil war? Because that’s what it looks like but you know, this editor makes cow fart jokes and picks on Ron Perlman … she could be missing something.

If not, wow.

I’m actually stunned how completely devoid of humanity this thread is… https://t.co/rKqYmTYL0M — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 24, 2019

Right?!

There's no logic to follow. You are an imbecile and so are any followers who agree with you. Good God man, when given a choice, choose NOT to play the fool. — Jonathan Schafer (@jschaf01) February 24, 2019

We’re not sure he can help it.

I’d call you a useful idiot, but I can’t think of anything you’re useful for. — Will Collier (@willcollier) February 24, 2019

So in the midst of all the political strategizing, none of which I strenuously disagree with, where are the starving and dying people of Venezuela? Do you propose finding a way to help them notwithstanding, or just write them off as collateral damage? I don’t see that anywhere. — Robert Henrich (@1_morethought) February 24, 2019

Well, they’re still starving and dying but in Chris’ warped little mind that’s worth it to dunk on Trump.

I must disagree with you, which I don’t do often. Venezuelans are in an untenable position. 3 1/2 million have fled. They have no hope without international pressure. The US needs to do what it can. — Charley S. (@charley047) February 24, 2019

That. ^

Human rights activists around the world will remember which party offered solidarity in their struggle. Do you want to cede this to Republicans? If you want to prevent the worst tendencies of the trump administration, you need to lead on the issue. — Carlos Silva (@CarlosEdibSilva) February 24, 2019

Chris Murphy. The pro starvation Democrat https://t.co/gfvht7qCdS — CTIronman (@CTIronman) February 24, 2019

“Hey, I’m sorry Venezuelans starving and being shot right now, the aid has political motives behind it, so that means we gotta let it burn. I’m sure you guys will love my sick twitter dunk on Trump later though” – Chris Murphy — Michael🌐 (@maikelawtweets) February 24, 2019

All Democrats had to do was NOT be crazy.

