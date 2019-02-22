Before Jussie Smollett’s story really started falling apart he was asked if he would be willing to testify against the two men taken into custody. It was reported that at the time he did not realize they had the correct suspects in custody so he said yes, he would testify.

Thinking they had two innocent people instead of the yahoos he hired.

When he found out they had the right suspects he magically refused to comply.

Classy, right?

James Woods put together perhaps the meanest poll or tweet yet about what Jussie has allegedly done:

If two innocent white men had been arrested and faced years in prison, would #JussieSmollett have done the right thing and fessed up to his hoax to save them? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 22, 2019

Jussie all but said he would have testified against two innocent men so this is an easy one to answer.

Come on,we all know the answer. — ocasional quartez (@OQuartex) February 22, 2019

Is Hillary President? — !! (@mrdubya49) February 22, 2019

HA!

He's still saying that he is innocent. — rjput (@rjput01) February 22, 2019

Considering @JussieSmollett was going to sign a statement against 2 men until he realized it was the two he hired, the answer has already been proven no. — Jake Banister (@banister_jake) February 22, 2019

Told ya’.

