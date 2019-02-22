Before Jussie Smollett’s story really started falling apart he was asked if he would be willing to testify against the two men taken into custody. It was reported that at the time he did not realize they had the correct suspects in custody so he said yes, he would testify.

Thinking they had two innocent people instead of the yahoos he hired.

When he found out they had the right suspects he magically refused to comply.

Classy, right?

James Woods put together perhaps the meanest poll or tweet yet about what Jussie has allegedly done:

Jussie all but said he would have testified against two innocent men so this is an easy one to answer.

HA!

Told ya’.

