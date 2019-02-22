Nothing says Conservative like being a self-appointed scold for the rest of the party. Because you know, this worked so well for this group the first time around.

Well, THAT will show ’em!

From The Atlantic:

But The Bulwark is pursuing a different kind of relevance. Rather than crafting coverage that aims to turn rank-and-file Trump voters against the president—an effort that would almost certainly fail—it wants to shame and stigmatize the “bad actors” in the conservative elite, as Sykes puts it.

Scroll through the home page on any given day, and you’ll find one lively polemic after another calling out Trump-friendly politicos by name—often in witheringly personal terms.

In recent weeks, the site has run a scornful piece on the former White House official Sebastian Gorka (“a ridiculous figure”), and another on the high-profile #MAGA activist Candace Owens (“not a serious person”). When Trump failed to secure funding for a border wall with his government shutdown, The Bulwarkcompiled a meticulous list of conservative commentators who had cheered on the strategy. And in a particularly biting essay, the writer Andrew Egger examined how a radio interview between Milo Yiannopoulos (a “loathsome and tiresome egotist”) and Eric Metaxas (a “pop theologian”) highlighted “the political corruption of the modern evangelical movement.”

Milo.

Really? That’s their example? It’s like they’re not even really trying.

Sean Davis seemed less than impressed with this take.

Whoohoo for principles and stuff!

It only got worse … better?

Davis again:

Meep.

Fair enough.

Heh.

