Poor Rep. Adam Schitt.

Err, Schiff.

He has spent the last two years shaking his little fist at the sky and telling anyone who would listen to him that Mueller would be the end of Trump. But now that we’re so close to the report being finalized, his little fist seems less shaky than usual and now he’s complaining at Republicans for not sticking up for Congress.

Huh?

Adam Schiff to Republicans: "You have deplored [Trump's] fundamental inability to tell the truth. But … you have chosen to keep your misgivings and your rising alarm, private. That must end. The time for silent disagreement is over. You must speak out." https://t.co/ppUiahC4IK — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 22, 2019

From The Washington Post (of course, it’s behind a pay wall):

This is a moment of great peril for our democracy. Our country is deeply divided. Our national discourse has become coarse, indeed, poisonous. Disunity and dysfunction have paralyzed Congress. And while our attention is focused inward, the world spins on, new authoritarian regimes are born, old rivals spread their pernicious ideologies, and the space for freedom-loving peoples begins to contract violently. At last week’s Munich Security Conference, the prevailing sentiment among our closest allies is that the United States can no longer be counted on to champion liberal democracy or defend the world order we built. For the past two years, we have examined Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and its attempts to influence the 2018 midterms. Moscow’s effort to undermine our democracy was spectacularly successful in inflaming racial, ethnic and other divides in our society and turning American against American.

Huh again?

Man, Schiff sure loves the sound of his own voice.

Not spoken like a guy confident in the final Mueller report. https://t.co/KQsfX1DzJk — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2019

True story.

Schiff is a Democrat and his op-ed is being passed around by journos like some great new chapter of revelations. It wouldn't be the case with Steve Scalise writing an oped about President Harris . — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2019

This sounds more like a concession speech. — David Noe (@davidbnoe) February 22, 2019

It sounds like a deflection at the very least.

Really glad they wasted all of that money on the investigation. — Ted Talk (@Shakenbake2626) February 22, 2019

Schiff sounds like he's trying to set the table — WDMoor (@wdmoor) February 22, 2019

Who does this guy think he is? Does he believe HE is the moral compass for society? Are our voices only relevant to their (the left’s) agenda? I am morally outraged by the VA governor & events there & have spoken out. No response from that camp. — Christy Bennett (@CurtinAjbenn123) February 22, 2019

There’s a reason Trump called him Adam Schitt.

Hope y’all have plenty of popcorn around.

Related:

HA! Does this thread from Chuck Schumer whining about Cocaine Mitch and climate change REEK of being TRIGGERED or WHAT

‘YOU’RE the climate deniers.’ Ben Shapiro beats the Left at their own ridiculous climate change game in EPIC thread

WOW, THIS was embarrassing: AOC’s tweet babbling some conspiracy about ‘astroturfing’ so stupid she DELETED it (we got it)