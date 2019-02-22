Poor Rep. Adam Schitt.

Err, Schiff.

He has spent the last two years shaking his little fist at the sky and telling anyone who would listen to him that Mueller would be the end of Trump. But now that we’re so close to the report being finalized, his little fist seems less shaky than usual and now he’s complaining at Republicans for not sticking up for Congress.

Huh?

From The Washington Post (of course, it’s behind a pay wall):

This is a moment of great peril for our democracy. Our country is deeply divided. Our national discourse has become coarse, indeed, poisonous. Disunity and dysfunction have paralyzed Congress.

And while our attention is focused inward, the world spins on, new authoritarian regimes are born, old rivals spread their pernicious ideologies, and the space for freedom-loving peoples begins to contract violently. At last week’s Munich Security Conference, the prevailing sentiment among our closest allies is that the United States can no longer be counted on to champion liberal democracy or defend the world order we built.

For the past two years, we have examined Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and its attempts to influence the 2018 midterms. Moscow’s effort to undermine our democracy was spectacularly successful in inflaming racial, ethnic and other divides in our society and turning American against American.

Huh again?

Trending

Man, Schiff sure loves the sound of his own voice.

True story.

It sounds like a deflection at the very least.

There’s a reason Trump called him Adam Schitt.

Hope y’all have plenty of popcorn around.

Related:

HA! Does this thread from Chuck Schumer whining about Cocaine Mitch and climate change REEK of being TRIGGERED or WHAT

‘YOU’RE the climate deniers.’ Ben Shapiro beats the Left at their own ridiculous climate change game in EPIC thread

WOW, THIS was embarrassing: AOC’s tweet babbling some conspiracy about ‘astroturfing’ so stupid she DELETED it (we got it)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffMuellerRussiaTrump