Ben Shapiro has some … interesting ideas on how we can actually stop climate change in its tracks and by interesting we mean ALMOST as far out there as the whole stopping cows from farting thing proposed by our dear friends on the Left.

This thread will likely cause several heads to explode (or is that implode?) in the climate change cult but what else is new?

Did he say it’s time to bomb coal plants in China and India?

Dooooood, sh*t just got REAL.

Well, if AOC is right and we only have 12 years left if we don’t act immediately we suppose Ben has a good point here.

Wowza.

THAT’S RIGHT! LET’S DO THIS! RAAAR!

Someone grab a ton of corks, there are literally THOUSANDS of cow farts to block. GO TEAM GO!

Wait, what?

Sorry, this editor may have had a teensy bit too much coffee to drink this morning, carry on.

We were told there would be NO math, Ben.

So STICK THAT in your Green New Deal pipes and smoke it!

Ummm, Ben just said we should bomb coal plants.

Maybe read it again, ‘Chase’.

Unicorn dust, duh.

Man, these people are such babies.

Foul ball!

This could work.

You know that face you make when you’ve been looking for your sunglasses for hours and find them on your head? Yup, just made that face.

Good times.

