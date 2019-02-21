This San Franciscan homeowner shared his horrifying story about a MAGA fan sending him threatening letters and egging his house over his ‘Impeach Trump’ sign. He was so scared in fact that he went to the media, but not to the police.

Alrighty then.

As the Smollett story fell apart, this allegedly happened in San Fran this week: anonymous man w/ “impeach Trump” sign says he received threatening letters from MAGA fan & his home was egged. He says he is fearful. He went to the media—but not the police. https://t.co/nUWR3zcAAy pic.twitter.com/yik20HBynA — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 21, 2019

From ABC 7 News:

In an exclusive interview, ABC7 News spoke with a San Francisco homeowner who said his home was vandalized and he believes it all started after he put out an “Impeach Trump” sign on his balcony. The San Francisco resident prefers to remain anonymous but said, “I kind of feel like the eggs had gone too far and I felt violated at that point. My kids live with me and I thought what will he do next? He can throw a rock through my window.”

*cough fake cough*

Here’s the real kicker.

We contacted San Francisco police, and they said they can’t comment or investigate until they have an official report on file.

This homeowner is so afraid he hasn’t even called the police.

K.

Waiting…Waiting…how long before Kamala and Cory, Joy Behr and Melanano (sp?) start tweeting about how bad MAGA people are again… 3..2..1…… — Nicki Austin (@pipelnrwife) February 21, 2019

Any minute now, Cory Booker will draft legislation making the act of throwing eggs at a home a hate crime.

The guy is smart. He isn’t breaking the law by filing a false report. He knows he doesn’t have to file a report to get media sympathy. — Grieta 😂🎶 🇺🇸 (@ThatGrieta) February 21, 2019

Not sure we’d call this guy smart but he’s smarter than Jussie Smollett.

I’m so afraid for my safety, I ran to the media, and not the police. — SusanMAdams (@SusanMAdams) February 21, 2019

An artistically talented MAGA fan at that! — HalosRamsFan (@HalosRamsFan) February 21, 2019

I was thinking of a limerick… The once was a lib from the bay

Who suffered from bad TDA

Help me he begged

My home, it was egged

But the cartons they gave him away. — treyinathens (@treyinathens) February 21, 2019

Poetry!

