Maybe Alyssa Milano missed it, but there are plenty of socialists pretending to be Democrats who are actively pushing the party further and further to the Left and off the cliff. Someone should send her Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’ to take a look though if she really thinks Republicans are just ‘painting’ Dems as socialists.

They’re doing it to themselves, really, we’re just pointing it out.

And laughing.

But that didn’t stop Alyssa from ignoring the reality of her own party and pointing her finger at Lindsey Graham:

This is the part of the election cycle when the @GOP will paint the Dems as socialists to deter you from voting in 2020 for the party that actually fights #ForThePeople. They’ll drill the word “socialist” into our daily vernacular. Don’t be fooled. This is strategy not sincerity. https://t.co/BagOohjYz9 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2019

Alyssa, sweetie, what were you THINKING? She had to know this wouldn’t end well …

But then again, she may not have expected James Woods to drop this amount of truth on her tweet.

You are correct in your assessment. Actually it is a classic tactic from the playbook used by your fellow liberals, Rules for Radicals by Saul Alinsky, a well-known (wait for it) SOCIALIST! https://t.co/bzf4RCYrma — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 21, 2019

NU-UH!

A socialist?! GET OUTTA HERE.

How could Alyssa not know this? You know what, never mind.

The reason for the confusion on the left about socialism is that they really don't understand the definition of socialism. — Carlton McCarthy (@cmac1156) February 21, 2019

No no, it’s because socialism has never really been tried or something.

Heh.

she is a mess — Bassgaljudy (@bassgaljudy) February 21, 2019

True.

But to be fair, most of us who pay too much attention to politics these days are a mess.

Are all the Democrats living in 2020? Is that where their minds have all gone? What’s wrong with time here in the present? — Bill Jimenez (@IamBillJimenez) February 21, 2019

Alyssa is trying to give AOC a run for her money on the road to Stupidville. — Rowdy Rob (@bluebacker77) February 21, 2019

AOC has got her beat right now, but the year is young.

The GOP is saving on paint cost this election. Democrats are proudly painting themselves socialists this year. Our education system has taught them well….or not. — PardonMyFrench (@1PardonMyFrench) February 21, 2019

That Is Why They're Called Liberals And Not Logicals.. — VanillaGorilla (@CnyShane) February 21, 2019

Mind blown.

She should focus more on her cookie business and less on politics….🤣 pic.twitter.com/FQGnKTSMXE — Pat Paolini (@Pats4Quarters) February 21, 2019

We see what he did here.

And now we want cookies.

Dagummit.

This is the part in the election cycle where the Dems pretend not to be socialists. — Khage Daminal (@KhageDaminal) February 21, 2019

And the cycle continues.

Related:

Nice one, Spartacus! Dana Loesch embarrasses Cory Booker for his ridiculous Jussie Smollett tweet and Lefties just can’t DEAL

‘Nine out of 10 journos won’t get this joke’: The Babylon Bee just NAILED Kamala Harris and media bias in 1 hilarious tweet

‘Thanks but I do what I WANT’: Blue-check dude’s list of what women do NOT have to do has plenty of women calling him OUT