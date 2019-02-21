Full transparency, we’re not entirely sure who Dave Vescio is but apparently, he’s been in a few movies, has a blue checkmark, and has some opinions on what women don’t have to do.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

His list is … interesting.

Women do not have to:

– Be thin

– Cook for you

– Have long hair

– Wear make-up

– Be feminine

– Be graceful

– Have sex with you

– Shave

– Diet

– Be fashionable

– Wear pink

– Love men

– Listen to your bullshit — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) February 13, 2019

So this is totally mansplaining, right?

Asking for a friend.

Truly, what’s the point of this?

Some chicks weren’t thrilled with his list either …

Thanks for your permission, but I do what I want. https://t.co/Xgqrs1crPZ — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 21, 2019

And came up with their own lists of things men don’t have to do.

Men do not have to:

– Fart

– Leave the toilet seat up

– Fix things

– Watch sportsball on tv

– Refuse to ask for directions

– Demand sammiches

– Make dad jokes

– Be hairy

– Spend hours at Home Depot But I love them for it anyway. — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 21, 2019

Hairy men making dad jokes at Home Depot are the best.

Dave? Chicks will think ur a bitch if you keep talking like this. — Un-Hatey Gilmore (@TroutXIII) February 21, 2019

We didn’t say it.

We laughed.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

But the tweet is just so woke, Mo. Don't you want to be woke? — Not Quite Shut Down Yet Computer (@Hal_RTFLC) February 21, 2019

Yeah, no.

Thank God he explained that for us all pic.twitter.com/0J8mcmdTXE — Tommi💉 (@stabyoulots) February 21, 2019

Right?! Shew!

Dave decided he's the arbiter of what women do not have to do. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) February 21, 2019

So glad he intervened for us #whataknight — Little Miss Sunbeam ☀️ (@LynnWilson222) February 21, 2019

Heh.

Thats like saying men don’t have to:

-Wear deodorant

-Shave

-Wear appropriate clothes

-Be masculine

-Style their hair

-Be in decent shape

-Do their share at home

-Be employed

-Listen to women’s bullshit It’s true, but who wants a partner with no self-respect? — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) February 21, 2019

Please, guys, wear deodorant.

Why are people morons? Of course we don't have to do these things. And Google doesn't have to return good search results, and Ferrari doesn't have to be a beautiful piece of automotive machinery, and Adele doesn't have to sing like a goddess. Dating is a marketplace. — Susan K. (@Mrs_Millennial) February 21, 2019

If we knew why people are morons we’d be gazillionaires.

The most virtuous of virtue-signals. He almost got it all into one tweet. — MintArcher (@ArcherMint) February 21, 2019

Well, OK @DaveVescio Neither do men. I believe in freedom, including free association. WTH us your point? — (((CapitaLiszt))) (@CapitaLiszt) February 21, 2019

And another Tweep made a list about hamsters …

Twitter is a strange place, man.

Hamsters do not have to:

-Let you pet them

-Answer to their name

-Eat the rest of your steak dinner

-Clean up after themselves

-Perform gladiator combat with Chipmunks

-Enjoy your taste in music

-Listen to your bullshit You're welcome America. https://t.co/phhtnhB39V — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) February 21, 2019

Good to know … we think?

