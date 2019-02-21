Full transparency, we’re not entirely sure who Dave Vescio is but apparently, he’s been in a few movies, has a blue checkmark, and has some opinions on what women don’t have to do.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

His list is … interesting.

So this is totally mansplaining, right?

Asking for a friend.

Truly, what’s the point of this?

Some chicks weren’t thrilled with his list either …

And came up with their own lists of things men don’t have to do.

Hairy men making dad jokes at Home Depot are the best.

Trending

We didn’t say it.

We laughed.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

Yeah, no.

Right?! Shew!

Heh.

Please, guys, wear deodorant.

If we knew why people are morons we’d be gazillionaires.

And another Tweep made a list about hamsters …

Twitter is a strange place, man.

Good to know … we think?

Related:

‘Oh, bless your heart.’ Bill Kristol’s poll asking peeps which past president they’d replace Trump with goes HORRIBLY wrong

‘Thanks for NOTHING!’ AOC’s tweets blaming ‘dark money’ for billboards SLAMMING HER in Times Square BACKFIRE

Did he say, ‘Hell to pay’?! HA! Benjamin Wittes’ thread SHREDS Rep. Eric Swalwell’s tinfoil on Mueller ending investigation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dave Vesciowomen