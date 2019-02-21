You’d think by now Bill Kristol would have figured out that these sorts of polls never really go the way he wants them to. But you know, if this is his thing then who are we to tell him otherwise, right?

Oh, we’ll make fun of him of course because that’s sort of what we do BUT we would never tell Bill not to post polls like this.

For whatever reason, he thought it was a good idea to ask Twitter if they could replace Trump with a previous president who they would choose AND he included ‘keep Donald Trump’ as an option on the poll.

Guess how things worked out.

Random question: If by some quirk of our constitution we could, by referendum, replace the current president for the remainder of his term by one of his predecessors, for whom would you vote? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 18, 2019

Truth be told, we’re surprised this poll is still up so while we’ll make fun of the results we’ll also give him kudos for not deleting it.

Because we’re givers.

Did this poll not turn out like you'd hoped? 😏 — MJS (@amjbs08) February 20, 2019

Thomas Jefferson or Calvin Coolidge — David Ranallo (@Ranallo) February 20, 2019

Coolidge, YAAAS.

This is funny… I don't care who you are😂 — KarriAn (@karrie_an) February 20, 2019

The number of people who voted for Obama is a teensy bit unnerving.

Not the poll outcome you wanted. Blame the Russian hackers.. — Jason Rodrigues (@jasonvrodrigues) February 21, 2019

Damn Russians.

