In the category of, ‘Tweets blue checks REALLY wish they could take back,’ this doozy from Cory Booker probably leads the pack.

Because, you know, lynching is somehow not illegal ENOUGH already …

So much for waiting for the facts before pushing for legislation, right Spartacus?

Wonder what Cory’s thoughts are on Jussie now.

Hrm.

Dana Loesch really embarrassed him with a very simple and reasonable question about his legislation:

HA!

We looked on Cory’s timeline for a response but all we could find were a bunch of retweets of people endorsing him for president. Guess he’s not too worried about pushing a fake hate crime that vilified a huge group of Americans.

Color us not shocked.

Trending

Oh, and her tweet triggered some blue check we’ve never heard of …

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we might actually harm ourselves.

Others are on the same thread shaking their sad little fists:

Cory’s law is what Jussie is being charged with?

Hrm.

Huh?

WTAF?!

Is she really blaming Trump for the crazy guy?

Holy crap.

And yet here this person is responding to a tweet that supposedly doesn’t have much power.

Alrighty then.

Check your notes again, chief.

These people … we wonder if it ever gets old being on the wrong side of everything.

We also wonder if any of them can tie their own shoes but that’s another article.

Related:

‘Nine out of 10 journos won’t get this joke’: The Babylon Bee just NAILED Kamala Harris and media bias in 1 hilarious tweet

‘Thanks but I do what I WANT’: Blue-check dude’s list of what women do NOT have to do has plenty of women calling him OUT

‘Oh, bless your heart.’ Bill Kristol’s poll asking peeps which past president they’d replace Trump with goes HORRIBLY wrong

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cory Bookerdana loeschJussie Smollett