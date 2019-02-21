In the category of, ‘Tweets blue checks REALLY wish they could take back,’ this doozy from Cory Booker probably leads the pack.

Because, you know, lynching is somehow not illegal ENOUGH already …

The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I'm glad he's safe. To those in Congress who don't feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime– I urge you to pay attention. https://t.co/EwXFxl5f2m — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 29, 2019

So much for waiting for the facts before pushing for legislation, right Spartacus?

Wonder what Cory’s thoughts are on Jussie now.

Hrm.

Dana Loesch really embarrassed him with a very simple and reasonable question about his legislation:

How would the law work when you stage an attack on yourself and blame Trump voters for it? https://t.co/H5dAMLNbZQ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 21, 2019

HA!

We looked on Cory’s timeline for a response but all we could find were a bunch of retweets of people endorsing him for president. Guess he’s not too worried about pushing a fake hate crime that vilified a huge group of Americans.

Color us not shocked.

Oh, and her tweet triggered some blue check we’ve never heard of …

Dana Loesch, I don’t know what you’ve been through in your life so I say this with as much sympathy as I can find for you but politics and all that completely aside, you should know that you are a truly despicable human being. It’s actually shocking. — Alexi Murdoch (@aleximurdoch) February 21, 2019

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we might actually harm ourselves.

Others are on the same thread shaking their sad little fists:

The law is working. He was arrested and charged with a felony. – the issue is that so many people believed his story because well….not all trump supporters are racist, but all racists do seem to be trump supporters. — Rebecca (@beckygmh) February 21, 2019

Cory’s law is what Jussie is being charged with?

Hrm.

It’s working just the way it’s supposed to, thanks for asking. — Gina Walker Fox (@GinaWFox) February 21, 2019

Huh?

Exactly like it is working. He's been indicted. By the by, heard about the nationalist Coast Guard lt who planned mas murder with a hit list including journalists & law makers specifically targeted by trump? — Cristina Antoinette (@cristinaawaters) February 21, 2019

WTAF?!

Is she really blaming Trump for the crazy guy?

Holy crap.

The law is working. Smollett is being charged with a crime. He's in court as we speak. Considering that one of Trump's frequent propaganda techniques is accusing others of his own unscrupulous behavior, that aspect of your snarky comment doesn't have much power. — Annabelle (@Folon15) February 21, 2019

And yet here this person is responding to a tweet that supposedly doesn’t have much power.

Alrighty then.

Is this your attempt to dunk on Corey Booker because he *checks notes* is against lynching? — (((Is Trump Dead Yet))) (@sean_ronan) February 21, 2019

Check your notes again, chief.

Don't be disappointed. There will be plenty of REAL crimes committed against POC/LGBTQ that you can look forward to — unclekatahdin❄🌨 (@kt44dn) February 21, 2019

Oh honey, we don't need fake accusations to know how violent and unhinged Trump supporters are. We've seen the rallies. — Pat (@castlecraver) February 21, 2019

These people … we wonder if it ever gets old being on the wrong side of everything.

We also wonder if any of them can tie their own shoes but that’s another article.

