WHOA boy.

AOC tweets a lot of silly things.

Heck, some would even say she tweets a lot of stupid things, so that she actually DELETED a tweet tells you it had to be really, really, really bad.

Take a gander.

What the Hell is she even talking about? Is this like when Ron Perlman accuses us of being Russians? Asking for a friend.

Anyone know what this is referring to? https://t.co/GCAwmu7o6q — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) February 22, 2019

No freakin’ idea.

The reporter is quote tweeted below. “Astroturfing” is the term for those kinds of bots and online activity. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2019

Ummm.

Hrm.

Heads up – I’m deleting a tweet about astroturfing bc I want to make sure details are solid. Dark $ is hard to track, & the practice of astroturfing to manipulate public opinion is notorious. Want to make sure any comments about it are thorough. Quote tweet will be RT’d ✌🏽 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2019

Oh, awesome, we’re grateful for the heads up that she deleted it.

Can’t make this stuff up.

I think AOC genuinely just doesn't understand what the term "astroturf" means. pic.twitter.com/REuo4pLdHO — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 22, 2019

We think AOC genuinely just doesn’t understand what a lot of terms mean but we digress.

But you had no problem flapping your cake hole about Jussie Smollet, even though details weren’t “solid.” https://t.co/TJEldgVQQb — Lizzy Lou Who☃️❄️ (@_wintergirl93) February 22, 2019

Something like that.

“i wAnT tO mAkE sUrE dEtAiLs ArE sOlId” pic.twitter.com/HtSu38jVrL — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 22, 2019

Why should she start now?

More juvenile maneuvers. — RoscoShagnasty (@Roscoshagnasty1) February 22, 2019

Good grief — Lisa Rado (@LisaAnnRado) February 22, 2019

The time to make sure details are solid would be before tweeting — Susan Ledbetter (@MEIgypsy) February 22, 2019

via GIPHY

Right?

Any comment on Jussie Smollett, @AOC? Are you going to delete this tweet? https://t.co/5a49K8aIoG pic.twitter.com/lpyDOfMOM2 — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 22, 2019

HA! Wouldn’t count on it. She’s too busy talking about astroturf or something …

Why can't poor ppl live in your apartment building? — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) February 22, 2019

Oof.

BS. You sent out the tweet knowing full well it was a lie. You’re just backtracking now because you were called out on it. You’re just peddling fake news like the rest of your Democrat cronies. pic.twitter.com/LaTjtVNBzZ — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) February 22, 2019

Nice try, She Guevara.

Related:

Like freakin’ CLOCKWORK! CNN panelist quick to pull the ‘it started a conversation’ card with Jussie Smollett hoax (watch)

ANOTHER 1?! San Franciscan’s latest HATE CRIME story is super believable because SF is totally MAGA COUNTRY (screenshots)

Oh honey, NO! Alyssa Milano accusing GOP of painting Dems as socialists leads to a SAVAGE takedown by James Woods