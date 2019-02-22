Chuck Schumer sounds a teensy bit frustrated in this thread where he’s complaining and whining about Mitch McConnell. Either he needs to really think about what he’s tweeting OR he needs to get someone new to tweet for him because this is really just pathetic.

And we thought Jim Acosta was bad with HIS ‘Dear Diary’ tweets:

It's been one week since I challenged @SenateMajLdr McConnell to finally agree to 3 principles: 1. Climate change is real

2. It's caused by humans

3. Congress needs to act I still haven't heard anything from him. But here's what happened this week in GOP climate denial instead: — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 21, 2019

MITCH STILL HASN’T TEXTED ME BACK.

Chuck. C’mon, man. This is embarrassing.

President @realDonaldTrump's administration decided all on their own to end talks with California about whether the state is allowed to set its own fuel-efficiency standards: https://t.co/DJ9qfF2oHp — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 21, 2019

Anyone else have an issue with the idea of the federal government ‘allowing’ a state to do anything? We get that ol’ Chuck is a big government type of guy but wow.

The @WhiteHouse wants to appoint William Happer to chair a panel on climate change & national security. Happer actually believes more carbon dioxide is good. He's even compared the "demonization of CO2" to the treatment of "Jews under Hitler." What?! https://t.co/arYuAdrBfZ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 21, 2019

Because you know, it’s not a thread worth writing unless you can somehow make sure and include Hitler.

Remember this when you hear Republicans and Fox News commentators criticizing plans to tackle climate change: Republicans have ZERO plans to address climate change. It's time for @SenateMajLdr to stop hiding and tell the truth about climate change once and for all. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 21, 2019

Oooh, so tough.

And so hilarious.

Climate change is the biggest hoax ever perpetrated by the elite left. — dave a merrell (@1969davo) February 22, 2019

Hey Chuck, you’ve been there for how long and have done what? Trump has been in office how long and accomplished what – tons more than any other before him in the last two decades. — James Opielski (@james_opielski) February 22, 2019

But TRUUUUUMP.

You don’t have a plan to stop climate change, either. You want additional bureaucracy with misguided goals that will ruin the economy and not do a thing to stop rising temperatures. — Jibber Brain (@JibberB) February 22, 2019

What this person said.

That's because man made climate change is #ClimateChangeHoax

It is not real.

Not one single doomsday prediction from alarmists has ever come to fruition.

Not one. — johanna 🇺🇸 (@johannaihli) February 22, 2019

But all of the polar bears are gone!

Wait, no.

The ice caps have melted!

Wait, no.

Al Gore was elected president!

Ha, no. Hell no in fact.

Chuck, this was just sad, man.

Related:

Umm … what’s he TRAINING for? Viral workout video inspires the funniest damn thread you’ll read today (watch)

‘YOU’RE the climate deniers.’ Ben Shapiro beats the Left at their own ridiculous climate change game in EPIC thread

WOW, THIS was embarrassing: AOC’s tweet babbling some conspiracy about ‘astroturfing’ so stupid she DELETED it (we got it)