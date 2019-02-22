Don’t worry folks, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is keeping it real in talking about the Green New Deal and she is like totally making sure people understand that they’re just looking at all options and stuff.

Like, we can’t believe an elected official sounds like this.

Like, OMG.

From The Hill:

“In the deal, what we talk about is … that we need to take a look at factory farming, period. It’s wild,” she told hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on the premiere of their show’s first season on the network.

“And so, it’s not to say you get rid of agriculture. It’s not to say we’re going to force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that. But it’s to say, listen, we’ve got to address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Like, let’s keep it real,” she continued.

“We have to take a look at everything.”

No, no we don’t.

AOC will have to pry our hamburgers from our cold, dead hands!

Won’t someone think of the Hamburgler!?

Damn right!

True story.

#MERICA

Because the Left’s ideas are so awesome they have to FORCE us to use them.

Yay Democrats.

