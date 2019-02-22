Don’t worry folks, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is keeping it real in talking about the Green New Deal and she is like totally making sure people understand that they’re just looking at all options and stuff.

Like, we can’t believe an elected official sounds like this.

Like, OMG.

AOC expands on the “farting cows” portion of her Green New Deal document (that reporters told me she didn’t mean) suggesting “Maybe we shouldn't be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Like, let's keep it real.” https://t.co/MAwgvD80eO — Matt Whitlock 🇺🇸 (@mattdizwhitlock) February 22, 2019

From The Hill:

“In the deal, what we talk about is … that we need to take a look at factory farming, period. It’s wild,” she told hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on the premiere of their show’s first season on the network. “And so, it’s not to say you get rid of agriculture. It’s not to say we’re going to force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that. But it’s to say, listen, we’ve got to address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Like, let’s keep it real,” she continued. “We have to take a look at everything.”

No, no we don’t.

No one is going to tell me what to eat. I’ll have steak 3 times a day if I want it. I will put milk in my coffee and cheese on just about anything if I want it. Communists like AOC can go pound sand. https://t.co/ZSuZJJehCq — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 22, 2019

No more hamburgers for breakfast? I guess I could make that adjustment. — Free Jussie Smollett (@jtLOL) February 22, 2019

AOC will have to pry our hamburgers from our cold, dead hands!

Won’t someone think of the Hamburgler!?

No choice for you! — Kirk Freeman (@KirkFreemanLaw) February 22, 2019

I am a free citizen of the USA. I can and will eat whatever the hell I want whenever I want. If I want six hamburgers and a beef smoothie to wash it down with, that’s my prerogative. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/DdW0uSnljg — profile pics (@areoverrated1) February 22, 2019

Damn right!

Someone get this chick a Happy Meal — Gabriel Duran (@GabeD14) February 22, 2019

Please let her keep talking. — Patrick Fields (@PatrickDFields) February 22, 2019

True story.

"My burger! My choice!" — DCinNC (@DCinAZ) February 22, 2019

#MERICA

Why is it. Every bill like this is always about controlling the people. — Ray (@Ray_V77) February 22, 2019

Because the Left’s ideas are so awesome they have to FORCE us to use them.

Yay Democrats.

