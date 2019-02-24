As Twitchy reported, Rep. Eric Swalwell took to Twitter calling for legal action and a boycott against the NRA over a headline … no, we’re not kidding. Seriously. He claimed the headline which is CLEARLY about Democrats targeting legal gun owners with more legislation was some sort of threat.

We know, Duke Nukem just keeps on out-stupiding (is that a thing?) himself. Whoohoo for job security!

Honestly, it would be impressive if he weren’t so damn annoying.

This is a call for violence by the @NRA against @GabbyGiffords, who was nearly killed by gunfire and @SpeakerPelosi, the most powerful legislator in America. The NRA should face legal consequences. But let’s put them out of business with boycotts and ballot boxes. #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/XFTAg5XJWI — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 23, 2019

Put them out of business over a headline.

Wow.

And he wonders why we make fun of him.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw was clearly as annoyed with Eric’s tweet as we were:

How can you claim this? Are you deliberately lying or did you just not read it? The article is about legislation targeting gun owners, not the NRA targeting Democrats. If your goal is to ensure that “outrage culture” is alive and well, continuing to divide us, congrats. https://t.co/KsnSdPWPb6 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 24, 2019

How can he claim this? He’s a disingenuous Democrat who would lie about the color of the sky if he thought it might get him elected. As for whether he’s deliberately lying or didn’t actually read the article we’re going to say a little bit of both.

And of course his goal is to ensure the outrage culture is alive and well, it’s his party’s bread and butter.

Article is sad , but Typical !!! CWP class for me next week – I’ll be a new PROUD gun owner … Dan Crenshaw , you fighting for us is Priceless!!! Thank you for being ONE of the GOOD Guys !!! The OTHER Chuck Norris !!! 😀 — Kristin⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kwatkins04) February 24, 2019

We suppose he could be the other Chuck Norris.

Hey, anything is possible in 2019 politics.

“Outrage Culture.” So true Congressman Crenshaw. What an apt description of our society. — ajm (@ajacksonmoore) February 24, 2019

Of course that’s his goal. — Matt Vogel (@MVogel61) February 24, 2019

It’s faux outrage, manufactured to appeal to his base. He’s hoping all you read is the big title “target practice” next to a picture of prominent Democrats pushing gun control and skip the sub-title. — Andrew Wrenn (@Sheepdog_92) February 24, 2019

Oh they've read it and they don't care. They're got a agenda but it involves disarming the people first. #WeThePeople will rise again like we've done time and time again, our constitutional rights shall not be infringed — Samuel Stevenson (@Flawed1980) February 24, 2019

They have an agenda.

Nailed it.

