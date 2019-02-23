It wasn’t that long ago — August 2017, actually, — that The New York Times had to append a correction to an anti-gun editorial because it repeated the media-established myth that a map put out by Sarah Palin “targeting” certain districts with “crosshairs” incited Jared Lee Loughner to shoot Gabby Giffords back in 2011.

The Times, already facing a lawsuit, corrected the piece, adding that “no connection to the shooting was ever established.”

2020 hopeful (and longshot) Rep. Eric Swalwell is trying to make that Sarah Palin controversy happen again, but there’s no way we’ll ever let him forget he suggested the government would use nukes against American citizens on American soil to quickly put down any sort of armed insurrection, so to hell with your Second Amendment and its protections against a tyrannical government.

So forgive us if Swalwell is the very last person who should be getting his panties in a wad over the words “Target Practice” on the same two-page spread featuring a photo of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Oh, really.

Ever notice how people exercise their First Amendment rights to casually say utterly slanderous things about a citizen group organized to protect the Second Amendment? The NRA encourages its members to shoot powerful female Democrats? Please, show your work.

Funny how Swalwell didn’t post a link to the article online so people could, you know, read it and judge for themselves.

Fake news: Giffords’ face was nowhere on Palin’s so-called “kill list.” See for yourselves:

“Lest we forget” … that Loughner was an insane stalker who never even saw the map. The whole thing is a post hoc, ergo propter hoc fallacy.

We’ve got a better one: how about charges against the New York Times for running the libelous story about Palin and her map, which had no connection to the Giffords shooting? It’s amazing the shelf life of some of these myths.

Dude would rather walk a whole half-a-block to Starbucks in a “snowstorm” to avoid buying coffee in Trump Tower: what a hero.

The man tweets about using nukes to compel firearm confiscation efforts and now he’s decrying “a call for violence.” Shut up.

