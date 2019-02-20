Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is gonna make one hell of a POTUS someday. When the going gets tough, he’s willing to go the extra mile. Or the extra block, as it were:

It’s snowing in #NewYork. I need coffee. The closest cafe is inside Trump Tower. This is me walking to an alternative. pic.twitter.com/RLb0tAy2yT — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 20, 2019

That’s him, you guys.

A whole block. What a trooper. https://t.co/MtqSKJxPfR — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 20, 2019

THE HERO AMERICA NEEDS. https://t.co/QoBUbM3a3u — Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) February 20, 2019

Why would you do something so controversial yet so brave https://t.co/0bwFEv1rjy — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 20, 2019

History will long remember this day. The March of the Starbucks Martyr, they'll say. We live in blessed times. https://t.co/JNvIbUCIz6 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 20, 2019

God bless you, brave warrior, and thank you for your great sacrifice for the republic. One day your great trek will be immortalized with a statue on the National Mall, serving to inspire generations of Americans to dream big and persevere against the odds. https://t.co/DO30yeoI9I — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) February 20, 2019

Dearest Mother,

The cold has grown more than we can bear. Though only 2 blocks into my journey, it feels like a fortnight. Old Sam succumbed this morning, and I fear I am soon to follow. If this letter is to be my last, tell my staff Grande Latte no sugar https://t.co/FxFiT2yNW9 — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 20, 2019

wow this is a good social media post https://t.co/C6klDgWJH9 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 20, 2019

Maybe the best ever.

Hey, a self-own is still an own, right?

I laughed too hard at this… https://t.co/diHYHfNLqx — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) February 20, 2019

How can you not? Swalwell’s not good at much, but he never fails to remind us that he’s an idiot.

Imagine thinking this is a tweet worthy of tweeting. https://t.co/BYvNEem3iy — RBe (@RBPundit) February 20, 2019

The entire Midwest is laughing at you for thinking that is snow. https://t.co/uIHw1yUmqj — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) February 20, 2019

There's multiple places to get coffee every block in Manhattan, you tiresome chud — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 20, 2019

Guys, don’t be mean. He has to walk half a block to the Starbucks at Madison & 57th. He could FREEZE. https://t.co/iVkr7rDp9J — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 20, 2019

'Look at me! I walked in the cold! Where's my prize?' This is insufferably pathetic. https://t.co/3nvhwpPbt5 — Annie•V•Marion•M•Morrison (@AV_SardonicWaif) February 20, 2019

So, not only are you a whiny little beyotch, you’re a dumbass. https://t.co/SUJY4wP2ik — Lizzy Lou Who☃️❄️ (@_wintergirl93) February 20, 2019

My testosterone levels dropped just reading this. https://t.co/Yvwnaj8KZN — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 20, 2019

It's not like you would've gotten nuked going in there. https://t.co/sZOOSHdSYF — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 20, 2019

Hey, you never know!

I’m seriously stunned how stupid Democrats have become so quickly. https://t.co/Jufb0hmndG — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 20, 2019

Never underestimate a Democrat’s ability to beclown himself. Never.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.