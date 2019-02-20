Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is gonna make one hell of a POTUS someday. When the going gets tough, he’s willing to go the extra mile. Or the extra block, as it were:
It’s snowing in #NewYork. I need coffee. The closest cafe is inside Trump Tower. This is me walking to an alternative. pic.twitter.com/RLb0tAy2yT
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 20, 2019
That’s him, you guys.
Congratulations? https://t.co/N0Ihee01dW
— Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 20, 2019
Profiles in courage. https://t.co/Nu6H6DDQJf
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) February 20, 2019
Wow, what an inspiration. https://t.co/ufDsIsiapq
— BT (@back_ttys) February 20, 2019
A whole block. What a trooper. https://t.co/MtqSKJxPfR
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 20, 2019
THE HERO AMERICA NEEDS. https://t.co/QoBUbM3a3u
— Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) February 20, 2019
SO BRAVE! https://t.co/QwRy7Zo2hn
— Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) February 20, 2019
Why would you do something so controversial yet so brave https://t.co/0bwFEv1rjy
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 20, 2019
History will long remember this day. The March of the Starbucks Martyr, they'll say. We live in blessed times. https://t.co/JNvIbUCIz6
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 20, 2019
God bless you, brave warrior, and thank you for your great sacrifice for the republic. One day your great trek will be immortalized with a statue on the National Mall, serving to inspire generations of Americans to dream big and persevere against the odds. https://t.co/DO30yeoI9I
— Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) February 20, 2019
Dearest Mother,
The cold has grown more than we can bear. Though only 2 blocks into my journey, it feels like a fortnight. Old Sam succumbed this morning, and I fear I am soon to follow. If this letter is to be my last, tell my staff Grande Latte no sugar https://t.co/FxFiT2yNW9
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 20, 2019
wow this is a good social media post https://t.co/C6klDgWJH9
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 20, 2019
Maybe the best ever.
So owned https://t.co/RWHRSda29s
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 20, 2019
Hey, a self-own is still an own, right?
I laughed too hard at this… https://t.co/diHYHfNLqx
— Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) February 20, 2019
How can you not? Swalwell’s not good at much, but he never fails to remind us that he’s an idiot.
Please clap.https://t.co/QkqQgwktad
— Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) February 20, 2019
Imagine thinking this is a tweet worthy of tweeting. https://t.co/BYvNEem3iy
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 20, 2019
The entire Midwest is laughing at you for thinking that is snow. https://t.co/uIHw1yUmqj
— alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) February 20, 2019
There's multiple places to get coffee every block in Manhattan, you tiresome chud
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 20, 2019
Guys, don’t be mean. He has to walk half a block to the Starbucks at Madison & 57th. He could FREEZE. https://t.co/iVkr7rDp9J
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 20, 2019
'Look at me! I walked in the cold! Where's my prize?'
This is insufferably pathetic. https://t.co/3nvhwpPbt5
— Annie•V•Marion•M•Morrison (@AV_SardonicWaif) February 20, 2019
So, not only are you a whiny little beyotch, you’re a dumbass. https://t.co/SUJY4wP2ik
— Lizzy Lou Who☃️❄️ (@_wintergirl93) February 20, 2019
My testosterone levels dropped just reading this. https://t.co/Yvwnaj8KZN
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 20, 2019
It's not like you would've gotten nuked going in there. https://t.co/sZOOSHdSYF
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 20, 2019
Hey, you never know!
I’m seriously stunned how stupid Democrats have become so quickly. https://t.co/Jufb0hmndG
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 20, 2019
Never underestimate a Democrat’s ability to beclown himself. Never.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.