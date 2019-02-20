Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is gonna make one hell of a POTUS someday. When the going gets tough, he’s willing to go the extra mile. Or the extra block, as it were:

That’s him, you guys.

Trending

Maybe the best ever.

Hey, a self-own is still an own, right?

How can you not? Swalwell’s not good at much, but he never fails to remind us that he’s an idiot.

Hey, you never know!

Never underestimate a Democrat’s ability to beclown himself. Never.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coffeeDonald TrumpEric SwalwellsnowTrump Tower