What is it about the sound of AOC’s voice that makes it impossible for this editor to take her the least bit seriously? Oh we get it, she’s being all big and bad about the Green New Deal (she is Alex from the Bronx after all) but she just sounds like a spoiled child who’s been told no and can’t deal with it.

We’ve heard this somewhere before but we can’t quite put our finger on it … luckily comedian Tim Young helped us figure it out.

Watch.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yelling "I'm the Boss! How 'bout that" reminds me of a certain Dr. Phil guest… that I happened to clip side-by-side pic.twitter.com/N4ddQMMm7L — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 24, 2019

We KNEW we’d seen AOC’s act before.

By being one of 435? — Jeffrey Helsdon 🇺🇸 (@JeffreyHelsdon) February 24, 2019

But dude, she’s the boss.

Didn’t you hear her?

She’s starting to spiral. — Guy Whitehead™ (@GuyRWhitehead) February 24, 2019

We’re not sure she’s ever not been spiraling.

Shes gonna get trump re elected — Based News (@BasedNews24_7) February 24, 2019

Careful, this sort of thinking will have the NeverTrump movement accusing her of being a Trump plant.

Free markets are not her thing. She needs a lesson in consumer sovereignty. — Craig Walenta (@cwalenta) February 24, 2019

Socialism is her thing, but we digress.

More like a toddler thinking she runs her household — Mary Jordan (@Mjnanny) February 24, 2019

She wants her granola bar and nappy and she wants them NOW.

She seems like a great person to wait in a bread line with. — Bryan (@Bryan86D) February 24, 2019

Maybe she’ll lead the line in a dance.

It's almost like the tin pot tyrant forgot she's a public servant. Weird. — Josh Howell (@16jhowell) February 24, 2019

Totally weird.

Indeed it is. And hilarious.

