What is it about the sound of AOC’s voice that makes it impossible for this editor to take her the least bit seriously? Oh we get it, she’s being all big and bad about the Green New Deal (she is Alex from the Bronx after all) but she just sounds like a spoiled child who’s been told no and can’t deal with it.

We’ve heard this somewhere before but we can’t quite put our finger on it … luckily comedian Tim Young helped us figure it out.

Watch.

We KNEW we’d seen AOC’s act before.

But dude, she’s the boss.

Didn’t you hear her?

Trending

We’re not sure she’s ever not been spiraling.

Careful, this sort of thinking will have the NeverTrump movement accusing her of being a Trump plant.

Socialism is her thing, but we digress.

She wants her granola bar and nappy and she wants them NOW.

Maybe she’ll lead the line in a dance.

Totally weird.

Indeed it is. And hilarious.

Related:

Sit DOWN! Mollie Hemingway answers CNN’s lame question about Trump losing in 2020 with her own PERFECT question and BOOM

‘Are you deliberately LYING’?! Rep. Dan Crenshaw DROPS Rep. Eric Swalwell for screeching over NRA headline and it’s VICIOUS

WOW, talk about peak TDS! Sen. Chris Murphy’s thread makes the case to deprive Venezuelans of aid so Dems can dunk on Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCdr. philGreen New DealTim YoungTrump