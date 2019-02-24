Oh, look, CNN is being CNN again.

In other news, water is still wet and a pig’s backside is still pork.

Regardless of who runs in 2020, if President Trump loses, will he leave the Oval Office peacefully? | Opinion https://t.co/DK11ft0aNr — CNN (@CNN) February 23, 2019

Remember these sorts of questions back in 2016 except then they were about if Trump would concede losing the election to Hillary. We’ll say this much for CNN, they are annoyingly consistent in their babbling BS.

In response, Mollie Hemingway had a question of her own for CNN:

Regardless of who runs in 2020, if President Trump wins, will you peddle an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory for 2+ years that he's a traitor who stole his election? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 24, 2019

Which country will they blame next? We know … CANADA.

Heh.

You already know the answer to that. Unsubstantiated and factually untrue stories are what they do best. — K.Pease (@kpease34) February 24, 2019

If they’re not writing unsubstantiated and factually untrue stories they’re not writing.

Same rumor when Bush’s term was up. — Gary Coulbourn (@Tucsongary) February 24, 2019

Wait, you mean their hatred and paranoia is not just for Trump but for ANY Republican president?

Color us SHOCKED.

Well, yeah. Based on my reading of the news over the past two years, no one ever voted for Trump. It was all Russian election meddling. All the votes for Trump were hacked. True story. https://t.co/Y3nJcH7fbb — Miguel de la Cruz, Quisqueyano (@xchixm) February 24, 2019

Because RUSSIA!

Ugh, keeping up that narrative must be exhausting.

Oh they will blame China for his re-election. — Charlotte (@JewelryChick) February 24, 2019

Awwww, there it is.

We knew it!

Freakin’ China.

