Oh, look, CNN is being CNN again.

In other news, water is still wet and a pig’s backside is still pork.

Remember these sorts of questions back in 2016 except then they were about if Trump would concede losing the election to Hillary. We’ll say this much for CNN, they are annoyingly consistent in their babbling BS.

In response, Mollie Hemingway had a question of her own for CNN:

Which country will they blame next? We know … CANADA.

Trending

via GIPHY

Heh.

If they’re not writing unsubstantiated and factually untrue stories they’re not writing.

Wait, you mean their hatred and paranoia is not just for Trump but for ANY Republican president?

Color us SHOCKED.

Because RUSSIA!

Ugh, keeping up that narrative must be exhausting.

Awwww, there it is.

We knew it!

Freakin’ China.

Related:

‘Are you deliberately LYING’?! Rep. Dan Crenshaw DROPS Rep. Eric Swalwell for screeching over NRA headline and it’s VICIOUS

WOW, talk about peak TDS! Sen. Chris Murphy’s thread makes the case to deprive Venezuelans of aid so Dems can dunk on Trump

Gonna leave a mark! James Woods slams Jussie Smollett with BRUTAL poll asking this ‘what if’ and DAAAMN

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionCNNMollie HemingwayTrump