We’re not sure which part of Rep. Eric Swalwell’s tweet is funnier, that he thought anyone would believe a hotel desk agent opened up to him about how America is more corrupt than Eastern Europe OR that Democrats are fixing anything.

Maybe a little bit of both.

But the bigger question in all of this is did Eric ever get his coffee?!?!

Forget being in government, this guy should consider writing fiction because he is really good at making stuff up.

Which is even sadder than a golf clap.

We see what he did here.

Right?! Should totally write them down and draw pictures to go along with them.

In crayon.

USA! USA! USA!

Oh, yeah, about Governor Ralph Northam …

We were super worried for him too.

Heh.

Don’t give him any ideas.

