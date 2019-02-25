We’re not sure which part of Rep. Eric Swalwell’s tweet is funnier, that he thought anyone would believe a hotel desk agent opened up to him about how America is more corrupt than Eastern Europe OR that Democrats are fixing anything.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Checking into hotel, the desk agent—a US citizen from Eastern Europe—tells me, “Whenever I’d visit my birth country I’d always complain about its corruption. Now when I do that, my friends say, ‘you’re talking to us about corruption?’” and they laugh at me. We are fixing that. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 25, 2019

But the bigger question in all of this is did Eric ever get his coffee?!?!

Forget being in government, this guy should consider writing fiction because he is really good at making stuff up.

Slow. Clap. — Otis White (@OtisWhi27174033) February 25, 2019

Which is even sadder than a golf clap.

Awesome!!! So you are resigning????? — Milton Friedman (@FreeMarketMilt) February 25, 2019

It's cute that you think corruption is new to our government. We've always had a problem with it. Regulatory capture and the fact that Congressman leave office far richer then they were when they got there pops to mind 🤔 https://t.co/cFu6WWtVCY — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) February 25, 2019

We see what he did here.

I love the stories that you make up. Cute! — Jake G (@JGolding13) February 25, 2019

Right?! Should totally write them down and draw pictures to go along with them.

In crayon.

And the whole schoolbus applauded! — Humane Cannonball (@DaveKapolei) February 25, 2019

USA! USA! USA!

How about starting in your own group – as long as the Governor of VA remains in office – your lips are moving but making no sounds. — Craig B (@craigbisme) February 25, 2019

Oh, yeah, about Governor Ralph Northam …

Still searching for that coffee through the Sunni triangle? Be safe! — John Gaulin (@jg_gaulin) February 25, 2019

We were super worried for him too.

I’ll take “things that didn’t happen” for $1000, Alex — A 👑 (@ACRCHH2018) February 25, 2019

This is obviously a completely real story about a thing that actually happened. — Brandon Garrett (@BatDaddyOfThree) February 25, 2019

Just like you walked 3 more minutes to Starbucks your a real hero 😂 — LeadRight2020 (@LeadRight20) February 25, 2019

In the next installment of "Things that Never Happened"…….. — Andrew Baker (@NotAndrewBaker) February 25, 2019

Nah. But pretending is fun. pic.twitter.com/l4wzOaLkA1 — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) February 25, 2019

You still haven’t figured out that Twitter is not your friend. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) February 25, 2019

How did that person feel about you using nukes on American citizens? — SinEater – 'Absolution is What We Do' (@_Sin_Eater_) February 25, 2019

Heh.

Totally believable. I'll give you props for not saying it was a stranger's 5-year-old. — Jon Q Public (@95bravo1994) February 25, 2019

Don’t give him any ideas.

Related:

‘For the price of a comb’: Fundraising ask for Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s staff is making the rounds annnd we’re officially dead

‘Count me OUT!’ Bethany Mandel SCHOOLS blue-check feminist ‘haunted’ by the idea of *GASP* … women raising their kids

‘Are you deliberately LYING’?! Rep. Dan Crenshaw DROPS Rep. Eric Swalwell for screeching over NRA headline and it’s VICIOUS