Welp, this editor officially shot coffee out of her nose watching this so we hope Danny here is proud of himself for sharing this fundraising ‘ask’ for Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s staff.

It’s hilarious.

Watch.

Guys this Amy Klobuchar fundraising appeal is wild. pic.twitter.com/WamVwPMDYC — Danny Barefoot (@dannybarefoot) February 23, 2019

Her poor staff. LOL

Get these people a fork, dammit.

These videos get me every time 😢 — Kyle (@AIFAN1234) February 23, 2019

I swear I was waiting for it to say "Give what you can….or else."🤣, — (((Richard Arnold))) (@richardfromla) February 23, 2019

It’s a binder … DUCK!

Lmao — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 23, 2019

There could totally be a market for this.

We giggled.

A lot.

I mean.. this is funny, but how many times have we glorified men with similar behavior? — JLee (@jlee370) February 24, 2019

Holy sh*t.

Seriously? Let us know when a male senator throws a binder at someone or forces them to clean a dirty, salad-covered comb.

Is this real? WTF? — Sara Davis (@JerseagirlSara) February 23, 2019

Yes. It’s totally real.

Heh.

I’m going to have to contribute — Abintra🌎🌍🌏 (@abintra) February 23, 2019

Won’t somebody think of her poor staff!?

