Seems Twitter will give anyone a blue check these days. Well, as long as they’re not a conservative who thinks she’s a rabbit and works for a fairly large media outlet BUT this editor digresses.

Check out Dr. Marcus Papadopoulos’ hot (dumb?) take on socialism.

Socialism in #Venezuela has lifted millions of people out of poverty there, given Venezuela’s natural resources back to the Venezuelan people, and forged an independent foreign policy for the country. And because of that, the US and corporate media are foaming at the mouth. — Dr Marcus Papadopoulos (@DrMarcusP) February 24, 2019

We’re still waiting for the punchline here.

Socialism sucks. There, fixed it for him.

How drunk are you? — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 25, 2019

As Margaret Thatcher once said: “If they attack one personally, it means they have not a single political argument left.” M — Dr Marcus Papadopoulos (@DrMarcusP) February 25, 2019

“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.” – also Margaret Thatcher.

Doc.

It's really hard to be more wrong than this. — Bill (@BillyBlue37) February 25, 2019

It’s impressive and not in a good way. True story.

You’re kidding, right? — Marty Tantum (@martytantum) February 25, 2019

I double checked the date on this. More than once. The lobotomy must’ve been done very well — Dirty Harry Buzz (@Atlantabuzz81) February 25, 2019

I can’t believe it’s not the onion — Innossin (@Innossin) February 25, 2019

Even The Onion wouldn’t go this far.

Ummmmm. I’m not sure that’s correct. — Tom Burkart ❗️ (@tomburkart) February 25, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The more I read this the more I laugh . It literally is insane — nickseree (@nickser1972) February 25, 2019

Literally.

You just wake up from a 3 year nap or something — S (@rsk1911) February 25, 2019

More like a 30-year-nap, right?

And there it is: the stupidest thing you'll read all day. And yes, I realize that I'm tempting fate here by saying that. https://t.co/vyvcYaYF72 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 25, 2019

It’s early yet but we’re also fairly confident this will be at least in the top 10 stupidest things we read and write about today.

UPDATE One of the humanitarian aid trucks has just been lit on fire on the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge between Colombia and Venezuela. Our WCK team is safe in Cúcuta and not on the bridge. #Venezuela #AyudaHumanitaria pic.twitter.com/ahsqn8lMZV — WorldCentralKitchen (@WCKitchen) February 23, 2019

Second humanitarian aid truck is now on fire as well. The truck has exploded. #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/t74mEaYKQd — WorldCentralKitchen (@WCKitchen) February 23, 2019

I was looking for the year on this assuming someone was retweeted an old tweet to mock him, but nope. That's from yesterday. https://t.co/GcERGo6l74 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 25, 2019

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

‘Nuff said.

