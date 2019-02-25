OMG, just when we think we can’t write about this woman anymore here we are. Truly, this editor keeps thinking AOC has hit peak stupid (that whole being the boss thing was pretty damn dumb), but every time she thinks that there’s a new tweet or a new video that proves this editor wrong.

Seems AOC doesn’t understand the money she’s paying her staff with comes from taxpayers; like any good socialist, she likely thinks the money she is using for her ‘humane wage’ comes from the Money Fairy. Or is it the Money Tree? We get them confused.

The GOP is so disconnected from the basic idea that people should be paid enough to live that Fox actually thinks me paying a living wage in my office is “communism.” So the next time GOP screams “socialist,” know that’s their go-to attack for any common-sense, humane policy. https://t.co/wNe6RGVKVy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 25, 2019

AOC talking about anyone else being disconnected from ANYTHING is hilarious. And no, they don’t think her paying her staff a living wage is communism, they just understand where the money actually COMES FROM.

Sidenote, so is this the new thing on the Left? Claiming anything negative about socialism isn’t really socialism? Asking for a friend.

Actually, it is Socialism; paying your staff out of public funds, collected from private taxpayers. Basic definition of Socialism, where the state has the means of production and distributes that to the masses. Or perhaps they didn’t teach that in econ classes (or u didn’t take) — MAZ (@mzanolli) February 25, 2019

Ouch.

“Common sense” is the left’s go-to characterization for any tyrannical, oppressive policy. https://t.co/KJe6mLPd0p — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) February 25, 2019

On the Left, common sense means having ideas that are so crappy they have to enforce them by passing laws.

See Obamacare.

It’s not common sense to force people to provide for those who won’t. If the government’s going to guarantee me living wages for the least amount of work. What’s my motivation to better myself and make more money if the government is just going to take it to give to someone else? — Tyler Schadegg (@tylerschadegg) February 25, 2019

Don’t ask her real questions about economics, she’ll just get confused and start telling us she’s the boss and claiming we don’t need to eat hamburgers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

And then she’ll complain that we’re all disconnected or something …

It’s like clockwork.

