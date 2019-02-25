Virginia could have had Ed Gillespie as their governor. But oh no, they had to go with the idiot who held a presser to show how he applied blackface and then he ALMOST showed everyone how to do to the moonwalk.

Way to go.

Watch this EPIC coverage of Gillespie talking about the Northam scandal:

At the Jay A. Parker lecture, @EdWGillespie was asked to publicly address @GovernorVA’s scandal for the first time. Watch his response. pic.twitter.com/Ewx6PrMAJc — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) February 22, 2019

Just a class act.

It’s interesting and not in a good way that Northam’s campaign painted this man as the racist likely knowing ol’ Ralph had worn blackface and had a disconcerting nickname. Remember when they pushed that commercial where a large black truck with a Gillespie bumper sticker and the Confederate flag tried to run over a bunch of immigrant kids?

Virginia picked poorly.

Watch this and bear in mind that Ed Gillespie is the man Ralph Northam and his political allies sought to brand a racist. https://t.co/eWaWChMHXC — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 24, 2019

True story.

Which is probably why the guy Northam beat on the Democrat side got his britches all bunched up. Granted, he’s a Democrat so their britches are usually bunched up but he seemed especially cranky with Brit Hume for sharing this from Gillespie.

Gillespie ran a racist campaign on the “globalized Southern strategy.” After the fatal white supremacy rally in my hometown of Cville, Ed chose to spend millions on ads defending the Confederacy and stoking fear of brown immigrants. Be better than this @brithume. https://t.co/NQ89FrV7MY — Tom Perriello (@tomperriello) February 25, 2019

Literally, nothing Tom said here is true.

Brit called him out:

What a crock. And a great example of the reckless weaponizing of the word “racist.” In fact, Gillespie denounced the Charlottesville protestors and took sharp issue with Trump’s famous “good people on both sides” claim. Being against MS-13 and sanctuary cities is not racist. https://t.co/BgyQRNpKYs — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 25, 2019

But orange man BAD!

Others were less than impressed with Tom’s tweet as well:

Tom, you’re entitled to your own opinions but not your own facts. Every line of this tweet is factually inaccurate. https://t.co/bxjjLg2uAx — Eric Wilson (@ericwilson) February 25, 2019

Boom.

No he didn't. — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) February 25, 2019

Here’s @EdWGillespie’s remarks this past week during the Jay Parker lecture that make this comment even more ridiculous. https://t.co/m1CsZ2BYvP — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 25, 2019

Wait a second. I didn’t follow this race but did Virginia really vote in a guy that wanted to moonwalk at a press conference over this guy??? Y’all have issues. — Steve Pellegrine (@Pell4653) February 25, 2019

WTF? Just how loud are those voices inside your head? — Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) February 25, 2019

There are two people in this conversation. One is blatantly and demonstrably lying. You chose to attack the other one. What does that say about you?https://t.co/4kvn1UdKEy — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) February 25, 2019

Wonder if Tom knows how to moonwalk.

