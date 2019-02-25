Virginia could have had Ed Gillespie as their governor. But oh no, they had to go with the idiot who held a presser to show how he applied blackface and then he ALMOST showed everyone how to do to the moonwalk.

Way to go.

Watch this EPIC coverage of Gillespie talking about the Northam scandal:

Just a class act.

It’s interesting and not in a good way that Northam’s campaign painted this man as the racist likely knowing ol’ Ralph had worn blackface and had a disconcerting nickname. Remember when they pushed that commercial where a large black truck with a Gillespie bumper sticker and the Confederate flag tried to run over a bunch of immigrant kids?

Virginia picked poorly.

True story.

Which is probably why the guy Northam beat on the Democrat side got his britches all bunched up. Granted, he’s a Democrat so their britches are usually bunched up but he seemed especially cranky with Brit Hume for sharing this from Gillespie.

Literally, nothing Tom said here is true.

Brit called him out:

But orange man BAD!

Others were less than impressed with Tom’s tweet as well:

Boom.

Wonder if Tom knows how to moonwalk.

