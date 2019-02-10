Trump trolled the crap out of Elizabeth Warren and her followers on Saturday by mocking her for LYING about her Native American heritage, so of course, her supporters on the Left sh*t the bed because THAT’S RACIST.

That’s MEAN.

You know what’s really racist and mean? Lying about your heritage so you can take advantage of programs and opportunities meant for an actual minority group BUT Trump said something about seeing her on the campaign TRAIL and that is somehow worse.

Don’t make that face, we don’t make up the rules, we just make fun of them.

Dana Loesch had ENOUGH of the bellyaching and unloaded:

People who are proven to have appropriated ethnicity for professional advancement SHOULD be mocked. https://t.co/m6atPZBtXI — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 9, 2019

She’s right, you know.

And you know what that means:

If you’re the President, maybe making your point without using the genocide of Native American people would be a better option. What he said was disgusting & you’re worse for defending it. Shame on you. — Michael Cook (@Cookster74) February 10, 2019

Gotta love the scolds on the Left.

No, not really.

My ancestors have documented deaths on that genocidal trail. I will absolutely mock this woman for her racial appropriation and condemn people like you for excusing her. Disgusting. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 10, 2019

Dude, walk away.

These people never freakin’ learn.

Seriously delete your account. You are an awful human. — 𝔹𝕖𝕟 𝔼𝕕𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕤 (@alttext) February 10, 2019

Oof, he got the ‘God bless.’

The same people defending Northam’s blackface defend Warren doing similar for professional advancement. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 10, 2019

But that’s DIFFERENT and stuff because Truuuuuuuump.

You can tell how infuriated they are to be caught in this hypocrisy by the level of venom they use defending it. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 10, 2019

True story.

Nobody is defending Northam. But the same people attacking his Lt. Gov defended Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/JFRkwat7AK — 𝚓𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚜𝚘𝚖𝚎 𝚐𝚞𝚢 (@MSUCharlie) February 10, 2019

WTF?

Heh.

Thanks for the opinion, child killer — Jeffrey Flood (@JeffreyFlood) February 10, 2019

Who wants to bet this guy deletes this tweet before the day is out?

Oh, I don’t work for Planned Parenthood. Have a great night. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 10, 2019

Bingo.

At the end of the day, this is what the actual outrage should be about …

A US Senator, whose ancestors, Native American genealogists discovered, *rounded up* Native Americans and put them on that trail of genocide, should have never grotesquely feigned membership of a sovereign nation and used ethnicity for gain. Have a million seats. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 10, 2019

Sums it up PERFECTLY.

