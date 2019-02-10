We haven’t written about Rosie O’Donnell for a while now (you’re welcome), but she made our radar this morning being her usual, hateful, batsh*t self …

Classy, ain’t she?

Yeah, if you’re looking for someone who has Trump Derangement Syndrome so badly they’ve all but lost their ability to function as an adult look no further than Rosie. Wonder what she’d do if we pointed out that her hatred of Trump has her acting just like him?

Chad Felix Greene called Rosie OUT:

Mike Pence is a good man who has never expressed hatred towards anyone, let alone gay people. *This* is hate.

Hate is not brave. https://t.co/QBdm3xnvVv — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 10, 2019

But TRUMP! And anyone associated with Trump must be a hater and mean ol’ Pence supports traditional marriage and was uninformed of what it meant to be gay DECADES AGO so he must be destroyed or something.

Wonder if Rosie hated Obama and Hillary this much before they ‘evolved’ on gay marriage to secure the LGBTQ vote?

Classless. — Tasha Stevens (@tstevensradio) February 10, 2019

It’s her thing.

Harassing people in public places is very brave indeed…. — Michael Moser (@moserslaw) February 10, 2019

I have no problem with any race, any gender, or any sexual orientation. What makes me sad is when people in an influential position (actor or politician) encourage more hate. Karma comes back to bite people. Karma is very good at playing the long game. Rosie be the bigger person! — TOMI (@Tomi2782) February 10, 2019

Must. Not. Make. The. Easy. Joke. Here.

And you are an ungrateful wench who hates this country. I have a ticket for you to fuck off and leave! — VanSmack Sports News© (@e_vansmack) February 10, 2019

Tell us how you really feel.

Heh.

That’s asking a lot.

This kind of behavior is how they’re constantly destroying themselves and continuously losing voters on the left. Blind hatred never ended up well for any group. Let them self-destruct. 🙌 — Jackie Cheng (@JackieCheng) February 10, 2019

The left now hates anyone who doesn't have their beliefs and ideologies. Which is ironic given that tolerance is part of their platforms. Sad to see the country losing its greatest strength, that being accepting each others differences whether we agree or not. — Tech Exec (@ExchangeEnvoy) February 10, 2019

True story.

They are unhinged. — MoxieMom (@moxiemom) February 10, 2019

To say the least.

