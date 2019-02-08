On Tuesday, February 5, Conservative media suffered a huge loss when Doc Thompson was tragically killed while jogging. As the news spread through social media people were shocked, saddened, and could already feel the hole Doc being gone would leave behind.

He was such a force, using humor and snark to reach people about liberty, freedom … you know, all the boring stuff that we’re told shouldn’t be fun. Doc made it fun.

Truth be told, he changed the way we talk about politics on the air and of course on Twitter, which is where we had great fun covering his various hashtags over the years. So as far as this editor is concerned, one of the best ways we can honor and remember Doc is by highlighting some of his hashtags and the tweets that made them trend.

Enjoy.

#HowToSpotAFeminist

Don't worry, just like vegans & crossfitters, they'll let you know in the first 3 words — DM ex DM (@kuhb00m) July 27, 2018

Believes in free speech… until you say something that really pisses them off#HowToSpotAFeminist #WhatILearnedToday — Bob Loblaw (@555ft) October 17, 2017

FYI, there are still a few feminists who are really pissed off about this hashtag.

Good stuff, right?

#TriggerAFeminist

#TriggerAFeminist. That's ok I'll order for you! — Matthew Dodds (@MOmaddog) October 3, 2018

#TriggerAFeminist women in combat? Is the kitchen under attack?? — Chris Mullins (@chrismullins191) October 3, 2018

Sounds like he’s just stating facts to me. I’m not sure you understand the word mocking. But it is #TriggerAFeminist day! Gotcha! — 🇺🇸ScoBro (@scobro1) October 3, 2018

Oh yeah, Doc ticked Alyssa Milano off … at least once.

TMI

#KrisCruzWeddingPredictions

When his cohort, Krus Cruz, was getting married another hashtag was inspired:

He looks fabulous in that gown. Not as good as the nurse outfit of course, but a close 2nd. — Zac Bonesteel (@ZacBonesteel) September 21, 2018

#KrisCruzWeddingPredictions

Kris has a glass of wine that's worth over $100 — Shell-Back_Beau (@ShellbackBeau) September 21, 2018

#KrisCruzWeddingPredictions Kris is going to laugh during the vows/ceremony — Mourning JackholeJacob (@TheFitNuke) September 22, 2018

Note: Speaking with Kris Kruz is what ultimately inspired this piece – true story.

#ProgressiveIceCreamFlavors

Ewwww. Gross.

But funny.

#NewDNCCampaignSlogan

Don’t give them any ideas!

#ChildishGambinoMeme

Don’t ask.

Because we couldn’t tell ya’.

And of course, this post would not be complete without #WhatILearnedToday, which is filled with lovely tweets remembering Doc:

I love our #JackholeFamily. I’m not the smartest one, I’m the one lucky enough to be annoying enough. Love y’all and f you can’t get there you will be represented! #WhatILearnedToday #RiPDoc — Laurie Effin D (@TexasLaurieD) February 8, 2019

That moment when you realize you shouldn’t have deleted all those @DocThompsonShow pics, so you could still meme him. #WhatILearnedToday @realBradStaggs pic.twitter.com/5nVeHGjHBw — Jay R-15 (@JayRFifteen) February 8, 2019

Somewhere Doc is laughing that @realBradStaggs has to go through all of this audio history. Talk about giving someone the gift of missing them. #WhatiLearnedToday — Patrick Oney (@PatrickOney88) February 8, 2019

.@DocThompsonShow you made me laugh, cry and happy. I will never forget our friendship. #RIPDoc #WhatiLearnedToday Doc Thompson You’ll Be Missed, But Not Forgotten. pic.twitter.com/7cBKhLT5Sr — Kris Cruz (@realKrisCruz) February 8, 2019

RIP Doc. This rabbit will miss you. -sj

