On Tuesday, February 5, Conservative media suffered a huge loss when Doc Thompson was tragically killed while jogging. As the news spread through social media people were shocked, saddened, and could already feel the hole Doc being gone would leave behind.
He was such a force, using humor and snark to reach people about liberty, freedom … you know, all the boring stuff that we’re told shouldn’t be fun. Doc made it fun.
Truth be told, he changed the way we talk about politics on the air and of course on Twitter, which is where we had great fun covering his various hashtags over the years. So as far as this editor is concerned, one of the best ways we can honor and remember Doc is by highlighting some of his hashtags and the tweets that made them trend.
Enjoy.
so many word!#SMW #BlahBlahBlah https://t.co/YLGXvvqgsI
— Doc Thompson 👍🏿 (@DocThompsonShow) September 22, 2018
#HowToSpotAFeminist
Don't worry, just like vegans & crossfitters, they'll let you know in the first 3 words
— DM ex DM (@kuhb00m) July 27, 2018
Believes in free speech… until you say something that really pisses them off#HowToSpotAFeminist #WhatILearnedToday
— Bob Loblaw (@555ft) October 17, 2017
FYI, there are still a few feminists who are really pissed off about this hashtag.
Good stuff, right?
#TriggerAFeminist
Hand them $20 and say, buy yourself something pretty#WhatILearnedToday @DocThompsonShow
— Jackhole Angry Beaver (@holhumm) October 3, 2018
#TriggerAFeminist. That's ok I'll order for you!
— Matthew Dodds (@MOmaddog) October 3, 2018
#TriggerAFeminist women in combat? Is the kitchen under attack??
— Chris Mullins (@chrismullins191) October 3, 2018
Sounds like he’s just stating facts to me. I’m not sure you understand the word mocking. But it is #TriggerAFeminist day! Gotcha!
— 🇺🇸ScoBro (@scobro1) October 3, 2018
Oh yeah, Doc ticked Alyssa Milano off … at least once.
Manspread while tweeting the hashtag #TriggerAFeminist
PS. I'm totally manspreading at my desk right now@DocThompsonShow @realKrisCruz #whatilearnedtoday
— Blaze4Daze20 (@40calBulleit) October 3, 2018
TMI
When his cohort, Krus Cruz, was getting married another hashtag was inspired:
#KrisCruzWeddingPredictions
He looks fabulous in that gown. Not as good as the nurse outfit of course, but a close 2nd.
— Zac Bonesteel (@ZacBonesteel) September 21, 2018
#KrisCruzWeddingPredictions
Kris has a glass of wine that's worth over $100
— Shell-Back_Beau (@ShellbackBeau) September 21, 2018
#KrisCruzWeddingPredictions Kris is going to laugh during the vows/ceremony
— Mourning JackholeJacob (@TheFitNuke) September 22, 2018
Note: Speaking with Kris Kruz is what ultimately inspired this piece – true story.
Cankle Crunch#ProgressiveIceCreamFlavors@DocThompsonShow
— DM ex DM (@kuhb00m) August 20, 2018
Plantain Justice #ProgressiveIceCreamFlavors
— Kris Cruz (@realKrisCruz) August 20, 2018
#ProgressiveIceCreamFlavors Nuts. Just Plain Nuts.
— DoctorT (@DoctorTrivium) August 20, 2018
@DocThompsonShow @realKrisCruz
Mmm’PEACH 45#ProgressiveIceCreamFlavors
— TaxedEnoughAlready (@_TaxMan__) August 20, 2018
#whatilearnedtoday
Michael Moore tracks#ProgressiveIceCreamFlavors
— Jackhole Angry Beaver (@holhumm) August 20, 2018
Ewwww. Gross.
But funny.
@DocThompsonShow @realKrisCruz Because you are too stupid to know what is good for you. #WhatILearnedToday #NewDNCCampaignSlogan
— TJToppin (@Tabiandjake03) May 17, 2018
#Whatilearnedtoday @docthompsonshow @realkriscruz @handicapjeff
#NewDNCCampaignSlogan
Gluten free, sugar free, salt free, free of everything except government!
— Pendulous Beans (@pendulousbeans) May 17, 2018
Don’t give them any ideas!
#WhatILearnedToday#NewDNCCampaignSlogan
Crying Fire and Yelling Wolf…for you!@realKrisCruz @DocThompsonShow @TheBlazeKeith @PatUnleashed
— Lenny Pepperbottom #RIPDoc (@sabes84) May 22, 2018
Make America’s Enemies Great MAEG #NewDNCCampaignSlogan
— [email protected] (@DonaldUsmc21yrs) May 17, 2018
Don’t ask.
Because we couldn’t tell ya’.
This is America…I think#childishgambinomeme pic.twitter.com/lGK5TyAQOj
— Pastel Stars (@Astroliner86) May 31, 2018
Winner of our #ChildishGambinoMeme contest. #WhatILearnedToday https://t.co/mksxRCJZ9X
— Doc Thompson 👍🏿 (@DocThompsonShow) May 10, 2018
And of course, this post would not be complete without #WhatILearnedToday, which is filled with lovely tweets remembering Doc:
I love our #JackholeFamily. I’m not the smartest one, I’m the one lucky enough to be annoying enough. Love y’all and f you can’t get there you will be represented! #WhatILearnedToday #RiPDoc
— Laurie Effin D (@TexasLaurieD) February 8, 2019
That moment when you realize you shouldn’t have deleted all those @DocThompsonShow pics, so you could still meme him. #WhatILearnedToday @realBradStaggs pic.twitter.com/5nVeHGjHBw
— Jay R-15 (@JayRFifteen) February 8, 2019
Somewhere Doc is laughing that @realBradStaggs has to go through all of this audio history. Talk about giving someone the gift of missing them. #WhatiLearnedToday
— Patrick Oney (@PatrickOney88) February 8, 2019
.@DocThompsonShow you made me laugh, cry and happy. I will never forget our friendship. #RIPDoc #WhatiLearnedToday
Doc Thompson You’ll Be Missed, But Not Forgotten. pic.twitter.com/7cBKhLT5Sr
— Kris Cruz (@realKrisCruz) February 8, 2019
RIP Doc. This rabbit will miss you. -sj
