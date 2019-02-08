Awww, look at how powerful Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was calling out the dark money in politics these days. Even James Corden got super excited and shared it because wow, girl power and stuff.

Watch.

Oh my god. This is just sensational. Please watch and retweet. pic.twitter.com/ackPHwAUce — James Corden (@JKCorden) February 7, 2019

Well, she sure showed THEM.

Right?

Or did she?

Watch the REST of the video.

Here's the follow up to Ocasio-Cortez's comments, it's amazing how this was conveniently left out of that 5-minute video pic.twitter.com/L9nOIIZrnN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 8, 2019

Amazing indeed.

BUT DARK MONEY. BUT TRUUUUUUMP.

Ha. Wow. And the way her fans reacted tells us everything about how AOC got elected. They just don’t know (or don’t really care) about how things actually work. It’s all about the clapback and sh*t-talking on Twitter.

Which is oddly how Trump got elected BUT that’s another story.

C’mon, Democrats, please tell us you’re primarying this woman before she completely destroys your party.

Wait, strike that, reverse it.

@AOC looks like a kid who got her phone confiscated by her parents — Fishtifa (@ping983) February 8, 2019

AOC looks like she just got schooled because she DID.

Casually left this out. Great job. — whybee (@whybee9) February 8, 2019

Of course.

Look, if she really wants to work on campaign refinance she needs to educate herself on it just a teensy bit better. Let’s hope this was a learning opportunity for her …

HA HA HA HA, yeah right.

