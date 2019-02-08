With the release of AOC’s ‘Green New Deal’ plan, we can finally understand why she and other Democrats have been talking about raising taxes on billionaires to such ridiculously high levels. They need someone to pay for those people who are going to somehow make the cows stop farting.

And we thought 2018 was dumb.

What’s interesting about politicians openly talking about stealing, but only from those evil rich billionaires, is how many Leftists (and even some NeverTrump people, same thing?) seem to be ok with this. Hey, as long as they’re robbing someone else that’s cool, right Lefties?

Until they figure out that taxing billionaires even at 100% isn’t going to pay for all their bullsh*t.

Carol Roth summed it up perfectly (and powerfully):

First they come for the billionaires.

Then they come for the multi-millionaires.

Then those making six figures.

Then five figures… Politicians want your money so they can get more money and power for themselves. Stand on principles; protect individual/property rights. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 7, 2019

We so adore this woman.

True story.

TAXATION IS THEFT! *shakes fist*

Everyone needs to remember what happened the Social Security Trust Fund! Politicians have stolen the money and will continue to steal/waste it on things that benefit them, just on a larger stage! — Ted Emery (@teddyray62) February 8, 2019

Yes, any casual student of the French Revolution would know this important insight. — Devin T. Stewart (@devintstewart) February 7, 2019

I bought a new house Dec 2017.

Feb 2018. Exactly 2 months later. I received a notice from the city and my property taxes increased by 50%.

I am all about paying reasonable taxes and fees, but lately it feels a lot like theft. — Patrick (@Tall_6ft8_guy) February 7, 2019

I know many middle class Americans being forced from their homes because of property tax increases. It's truly unfair. May I ask what state? — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 7, 2019

It’s all about the power.

It's one of the reasons I've always loved the "eat the rich" hive mind slogan. Because once you eat the rich, then eventually the goal posts shift until YOU become "the rich." IOW, exactly. — Texcaptain (@Texcaptain) February 8, 2019

Bingo.

this argument makes zero sense. In 90% of reality, there is no direct line from a tax dollar to an elected's pocket. Many are out of office by the time their initiatives take effect. The wealthy benefit from massive subsidy, shelter, & generous fin-instrument regs. — spanish_olive (@spanish_olive) February 8, 2019

Do you have any idea how wealthy (and powerful) the members of Congress are, looking at just the wealth gained since they are in office? — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 8, 2019

Did we mention how much we adore Carol?

Exactly, people are idiots if they think this will be limited to the "Tippity Top" If I hear one more talking head citing polls my head will explode. You could ask people if anyone making more than them should be taxed more and you'd get majority support. It's called envy — Maurice Moss (@DavejoeeDavid) February 7, 2019

And a desire to control the ‘little people.’

Yup.

