Whoever is feeding Rep. Ilhan Omar these ridiculous talking points really needs to take a step back because they’re just making her look like a big ol’ dummy. Hey, we get it, she’s a Democrat (socialist?) and their bread and butter is whining about how the government should make mean ol’ employers pay people more without looking at the reality of how allowing the government to set a minimum wage in the first place is what hurts these people BUT we digress.

This is her platform.

Sure.

But there is no way the median pay for a McDonald’s worker (working fulltime) in 2017 was $7000.

In 2017, the CEO of McDonalds got paid $21.8 million. The median pay for a McDonald's worker that year was $7,000. This is a moral outrage. We need a $15 minimum wage so that no one is paid a poverty wage. pic.twitter.com/TIxZMlzQF6 #RaiseTheWage — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 7, 2019

Now, if she was including high school students who realize working at McDonald’s is not a career and they work 15-20 hours a week so they have gas money and can get their Starbucks, fine. But to pretend this is the reality of people working at McDonald’s is shameless.

And silly.

Dean Cain saw right through it.

At $11/hr. your math ain’t making any sense. Unless that dude works only 15 weeks of a year. And flipping burgers not quite the same as being CEO — among other problems with your comparison- — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 8, 2019

Enough with your math privilege!

I am old enough to remember when McDonalds was somewhere you worked part time in high school. We need to do that again. https://t.co/O00eKRSdfT — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) February 8, 2019

If Ilhan and other Democrats really wanted to help people working at McDonald’s as a living they would fight to remove the federal law that allows an employer to legally pay a minimum but they don’t get that. In their little heads, only the government can help people so they look to the government to deal with it.

And the poor souls working at places like McDonald’s think they’re actually doing them a favor.

Why do progressives seem to believe $15 an hour is a magic, static number that will end poverty? https://t.co/Y038k2iFMn — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 8, 2019

They don’t.

They just know the people they pander and lie to in order to stay in power have been convinced that’s what they need so they push it like any other talking point.

Gross, right?

Do you want the company to go out of business?? Understand the price of a Big Mac goes up to about $8 and consumers are not willing to pay that. Unprofitable locations close. Hits competitors worse. McDonald’s has always and forever been a part time job. — Aaron Weeks (@rolledupAAs) February 8, 2019

How much do you get paid compared to your assistant and aides???? I dont see you closing that gap by offering up some of your salary. — Steven Glassford (@SuperSteve1980) February 8, 2019

CEO work 24/7 365 days a year. Not 40 a week — David Reed (@dreed55555) February 8, 2019

True story.

Also, that burger flipper may not do the same amount of work as CEOs do but they definitely do more than the morons we send to Congress. So in the spirit of socialism please "donate" your salary to this burger flipper shown here. — carolyn rolon (@brenari) February 8, 2019

We could totally get behind this.

Heh.

