Plenty of memes of female House Democrats wearing white being compared to the Klan were floating around Twitter after the SOTU. And sure, considering Democrats created the KKK the joke worked BUT it was pretty low-hanging fruit.

Not that it wasn’t funny, it was. But it wasn’t as powerful as the meme James Woods shared.

See for yourself.

Bingo.

When Trump talked about record low unemployment for minorities and people with developmental disabilities, these harpies sat on their hands and made faces like they’d smelled a fart. But the MOMENT Trump gave them credit for getting elected it was like some sad pillow fight at the saddest and creepiest slumber party ever.

Democrats don’t care about minorities, they care about the minority vote.

Democrats don’t care about women, they care about the women’s vote.

Democrats don’t care about the LGBTQ community, they care about the LGBTQ vote.

Seeing a pattern here?

They care about staying in POWER, never let them tell you otherwise.

I thought they were in straight jackets LOL until they cheered — Ojai Paranormal (@OjaiParanormal) February 7, 2019

Fair.

AOC giving a high 5 to air was priceless. — blackstrat (@blackstrat) February 7, 2019

GRRL POWER.

They all got the memo on what to wear. Then, spent the evening like deer in headlights, looking for their cue from Nancy for when to clap, stand etc. Do the men ever do this? I thought they wanted to be equal? — Lari Anne Kundinger (@LAKundinger) February 7, 2019

Oh look, there goes Debbie Wasserman Schultz!

Settle down, it’s just a joke.

They do not represent me. — Susan Luby (@Sluby94) February 7, 2019

Join the club.

