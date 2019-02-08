Kamala Harris is trying SO HARD to get attention now that she’s announced she’s running for president, but that darn ol’ AOC keeps stealing her thunder. It’s really hard to be the Democrat’s ‘IT’ girl when the gal who’s a couple of decades younger than you keeps getting all of the attention.

So we’re not surprised to see a bunch of quite honestly desperate tweets from her trashing the gun lobby.

You know what's a threat? Gun violence. It kills on average 96 people every day. I will never be afraid to stand up to the gun lobby and their efforts to make our communities less safe.https://t.co/s33czICnT3 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 7, 2019

That being said, we’re not sure she totally thought through picking a fight people like Dana Loesch …

The "gun lobby" isn’t doing this — it’s the criminals you're soft on who drive gun crime. Your state ranks lowest on felony gun prosecutions on your watch: https://t.co/YO9QKIR70C Too busy going after poor families over truancy, I guess. https://t.co/oSTLRthJ7e — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 7, 2019

Ouch.

Like we said, no way Kamala thought this through.

There was more.

Furthermore @KamalaHarris , your 96 total includes suicides, a purposeful and disingenuous conflation that presents murder and suicide as the same thing ethically, legally, and morally, while diminishing the importance of mental health awareness and solutions in the process. https://t.co/XSbEB2EffX — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 7, 2019

Ouch again.

I don’t understand the rationale of a lawmaker who does nothing about her state ranking as one of the *lowest* on prosecutions of illegally possessed and illegally used firearms while simultaneously pushing to disarm law-abiding people as the solution. https://t.co/IQmL4DJKYt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 7, 2019

We know Dana is being facetious here but we’re not surprised Kamala isn’t talking about how crappy she was on convicting gun-related crimes.

Keep in mind, Harris endorsed the #NewGreenDeal that verbatim stated to “get rid of farting cows,” called for retrofitting literally every building in America, “guaranteeing” even “people unwilling to work” economic security, with zero plan to pay for it. https://t.co/lDOY0r7faJ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 7, 2019

She’s gotta hang in there with AOC which is hilarious when you think about it.

It’s all part of the socialist platform she enthusiastically endorses as a presidential candidate, and why I was absolutely correct to note such recently. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 7, 2019

It’s gonna be a long year or so for Kamala if she insists and spouting lies about firearms.

*popcorn*

It’s reasonable to suggest that before someone can buy a gun, we determine whether they’ve been convicted of a violent felony or whether a court has found them to be a danger to themselves or others. We need universal background checks. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 7, 2019

That’s the law, Kamala.

See?

Oh, and FYI, Kamala never bothered to answer Dana and we’re guessing it was because she couldn’t without getting destroyed further.

Hopefully, she did read what Dana sent her though because she is either grossly uninformed or counting on her supporters to be … maybe a little bit of both.

