As Twitchy readers know, Rob Lowe made a joke about Elizabeth Warren that really ticked off the Left. Apparently mocking her for lying about being a Native American is actually meaner than her taking monies and opportunities meant for a minority group … yeah, it’s dumb.

And it’s the Left so we’re not exactly surprised.

Rob deleted the EVIL JOKE:

I deleted my Elizabeth Warren tweet. It was a joke and some peeps got upset, and that’s never my intention. On the GOOD side: I just got to use the Oxford comma! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 10, 2019

Didn’t see the joke?

It's a joke. IT'S A JOKE. pic.twitter.com/3N1KMCQGJ9 — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 10, 2019

Venn diagram of people upset at Lowe’s tweet but not Warren’s claims of Native American ethnicity. https://t.co/FIqJgUGG7s — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2019

It’s interesting how they’re angrier at Rob for joking about Lieawatha than they are about the actual lies she told but eh …

Seriously, look at these people:

This isn't your best moment, and that isn't an Oxford comma. — 🎶🍻⛄❄ Karen ❄⛄🍻🎶 (@karenknitssocks) February 10, 2019

🖕🖕🖕 — Lee Kinanis (@sanfran_snark) February 10, 2019

Yeah, because totally jokes are ALWAYS a good cop out — R Kelly and Drake are child molesters (@BdIdeaFairy) February 10, 2019

It was a joke?

Holy crap, America has lost its sense of humor.

It was a very bad joke – trump – like really. Sad. — L. Lord (@lclord76) February 10, 2019

“some PEEPS”?! — Kimberley Yurkiewicz (@kimberley_yurk) February 10, 2019

OMG NOT PEEPS.

Jeebus.

That’s not an apology nor is that an Oxford comma. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 10, 2019

Oh, good, Tony Posnanski chimed in … said literally nobody ever.

It seems that you don’t understand jokes, apologies, or Oxford commas. — Spellczyker (@spellczyker) February 10, 2019

Imagine going through life with a stick wedged this far up your backside.

Sheesh.

All of this being said, there were several tweets to Rob about how he shouldn’t have deleted the joke but the best response we saw was this one from someone of Cherokee heritage:

I’m an actually registered Cherokee Indian from Oklahoma. There was no reason to need to delete it. It wasn’t offensive at all and was pretty funny. What Warren did for years is far more offensive than any joke about it. Also, always use the Oxford comma. Well done. — A D A M ! ! ! (@AdamCBivins) February 10, 2019

He GETS it.

Elizabeth Warren deserved this joke and many, many, many more.

