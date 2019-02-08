TGIF! And since it’s Friday and we’ve all had a crazy long week (we know, some of you like this editor still have to work this weekend but it’s STILL Friday) we thought it would be a good time to go through Sean Spicier’s feed and pull some of his latest and greatest hits.

Every time we go through his time line we’re positive these idjits will figure out he’s not Spicer but nope … every time we think that we pull at least half a dozen screenshots proving quite the opposite.

Which always makes us happy.

This time Spicier hit Virginia, the Green New Deal (of course), the Super Bowl and a few other topics.

Green New Deal is a dumpster fire, we’re not at all surprised that people are raging because of it.

Heh.

Always playing hard to get.

If only they’d look for that little blue checkmark.

BOOM.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HAHA HA.

And the Super Bowl:

Ooh ooh, we know!

Yeeesh.

Whoohoo Medicaid!

And yikes, Lee seems angry.

And we’re done here.

