TGIF! And since it’s Friday and we’ve all had a crazy long week (we know, some of you like this editor still have to work this weekend but it’s STILL Friday) we thought it would be a good time to go through Sean Spicier’s feed and pull some of his latest and greatest hits.

Every time we go through his time line we’re positive these idjits will figure out he’s not Spicer but nope … every time we think that we pull at least half a dozen screenshots proving quite the opposite.

Which always makes us happy.

This time Spicier hit Virginia, the Green New Deal (of course), the Super Bowl and a few other topics.

Green New Deal has everyone pissed off pic.twitter.com/KgZ5SDXdxa — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 8, 2019

Green New Deal is a dumpster fire, we’re not at all surprised that people are raging because of it.

No, it’s ok…I never worked for Hillary pic.twitter.com/ZljWmZPe9o — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 7, 2019

Heh.

No, I will not go out with you pic.twitter.com/NQ9vuIWqtt — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 7, 2019

Always playing hard to get.

That’s not Trump..broccoli three cheese omelette for breakfast. Sorry! pic.twitter.com/zG4yBcW1Xl — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 7, 2019

If only they’d look for that little blue checkmark.

I didn’t work for Obama pic.twitter.com/Iy8YYsDVD4 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 6, 2019

BOOM.

I’m not making it up…we really never found it. pic.twitter.com/zp2ygjTgZp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 5, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HAHA HA.

And the Super Bowl:

You should hear my thoughts on wedding cakes pic.twitter.com/0vB5yoxPO9 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 4, 2019

Ooh ooh, we know!

its not right to speak ill of the dead pic.twitter.com/2ioN2kt5sm — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 3, 2019

Yeeesh.

Hope Medicaid for All covers it pic.twitter.com/pUMrY6XZSR — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 2, 2019

Whoohoo Medicaid!

And yikes, Lee seems angry.

But only the males pic.twitter.com/lEv0THR6tg — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 1, 2019

And we’re done here.

