Yes, laid-off journos and their apologists are still reporting anyone and everyone to Twitter who dares tell them they should learn to code and yes, this is the lamest ‘hate speech’ to make the social media sphere in a long time.

Perhaps if they actually understood where ‘learn to code’ came from and why people keep using it? It’s not a GamerGate thing as some on the Left have claimed, no no, it’s a media thing, as John Ekdahl explains in this epic thread.

Journalists STILL don't get the "learn to code" thing.

Let me help explain, even though it's what I do for a living so it's sort of insulting that journos just threw this around…. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 5, 2019

What’s insulting is Twitter treating this as some sort of hate speech, but we digress.

Obama *targets* industries that he doesn't like.

Journos: this is a good thing because green jobs.

People losing jobs: but you're killing our jobs.

Journos: there are other things you an do, because your jobs are dirty and bad. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 5, 2019

How soon they forget.

How conveniently they forget.

Journos spin the job rolodex and come up with "coding" because it's a "modern" solution that maybe these uneducated yokels can learn like refrigerator repair, but it's more global. So hey, good luck. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 5, 2019

Exactly.

I hear the Indians (dots, not feathers) are all into that. Good luck, coal miners. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 5, 2019

Have fun with that, evil coal miners.

And now, your industry is up for a major –market– restructuring, you flip shit on the people you deliberately targeted with *your* hate for throwing shit back over the fence? — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 5, 2019

That. ^

You're journalists, so a requirement of the job is supposed empathy, but I think we all know that ship sailed decades ago. DC/NYC/LA fo life! — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 5, 2019

They have empathy, just for certain people though.

The NYC/DC journo cabal wrote 1000 stories about the horrific treatment of federal employees in DC (1 missed paycheck!) to the actual people put permanently out of work by Obama green policies. Because they were the right people losing their jobs and they were the wrong jobs. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 5, 2019

Boom.

Nailed it.

It’s all about the right people losing the right jobs to the folks who are outraged about this whole ‘learn to code’ silliness on Twitter. And if anyone dares remind them of how callous and heartless they were about coal miners and other jobs they deemed less than it’s a hate crime.

Can’t make this crap up.

