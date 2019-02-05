Interesting isn’t it, how Democrats like Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Kamala Harris, and Mazie Hirono said we had to believe Christine Blasey Ford right out of the gate, and yet we haven’t heard a peep out of them when it comes to Justin Fairfax’s accuser.

Wonder why that is.

Republicans are now noting that the long list of Democratic senators who said “we believe her” and “we have to believe her first” in the Kavanaugh hearing – are silent in the Lt Gov Fairfax issue so far. https://t.co/KLi42BR3Vo — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) February 5, 2019

And yes, that list is long.

As usual, Bret nailed it.

If MSM reports this at all they repeatedly say accusations, uncorroborated, over and over. Which they didnt do for #JusticeKavanaugh — Sandy Williams (@sandytntn) February 5, 2019

Some, like NBC, even went so far as to claim they had texts that proved things they actually did not. It was a horrible situation all around between the media and Democrats who were desperate to keep Brett Kavanaugh from the bench. So you’d think if sexual assault claims were so important to Democrats, that believing women was important to them, that they’d be all over this Justin Fairfax story.

But it’s crickets.

They called for Northam to step down over the alleged blackface, so what’s the holdup here?

Bingo.

Certain survivors who don’t hurt their party.

Honestly, I’m surprised he hasn’t accused a Republican at this point. But he’s kind of backed himself into a corner by now. — Macsen in Orlando (@macsenoverdrive) February 5, 2019

Justin is looking for anyone and everyone to blame so yeah, just give him time. We wouldn’t be surprised to see him blame Trump at some point.

You laugh but … yeah.

