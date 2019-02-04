We’ve written about Aaron Rupar trolling Dana Loesch before; the guy clearly has issues with a strong woman who believes in the Second Amendment. Not that he’s unique or special as most progressive and/or Leftist men seem almost offended by women who advocate for arming themselves and other women.

That or they’re just whiners who like to subtweet people they disagree with because that makes them feel better about themselves.

Like Aaron did here.

On Fox & Friends, NRA spox Dana Loesch blasts Dems who criticize Sanders for saying God wanted Trump to become POTUS. "I find it difficult to take lectures on morality from individuals of a party who think it is perfectly permissible and moral to murder infants," Loesch says pic.twitter.com/FST9iWatzI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 31, 2019

Notice he does not tag Dana … but she still saw his tweet.

What’s that old saying, he can run but he can’t hide?

I’m also a nationally syndicated radio host, and have been for longer, thus why I was introduced as such. I’m sorry you struggle with the idea that women can do more than one thing, Aaron. https://t.co/d2FRTPQPT8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 31, 2019

Ouch.

And then came the trolls to try their hand at ‘dunking’ on Dana.

Silly people.

Yes. Let all the mothers give birth. Let all the babies be born. Let all poverty & food instability & war & police & mass shooters do the moral killing for us! — J. Bates Thompson (@JBatesThompson) January 31, 2019

These folks really need to learn to control their emotions, they will be their undoing.

"I've noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”

— Ronald Reagan https://t.co/Q68IreB2cD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 31, 2019

Aww, a Reagan quote, yaaas queen.

Editor’s note: This editor will use the word ‘yaaas’ whenever she sees fit, just sayin’.

Hey @DLoesch, are you familiar with the term 'complicit?' Because you are complicit in every mass shooting, every murder, every suicide. Perhaps you shouldn't speak out about abortion since you consider it murder. It's not murder, but still. Maybe you should not. https://t.co/7S27HKSlxY — Brosephine Wires (@JoParkerBear) February 1, 2019

That this ‘Brosephine’ person uses a rabbit for his or her avi is so insulting to this editor.

True story.

Apparently I can’t speak out on abortion because I support the Second Amendment. Interesting. https://t.co/LuaeMMY6X5 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 1, 2019

Because guns go pew pew pew!

That’s right. One cannot be pro-life and pro-gun at the same time. — Joel Gratcyk (@joelgratcyk) February 2, 2019

You have to wonder if some of these people can even tie their own shoes.

Weird, because a gun protected my life when I was a child. So yes, one absolutely can. Have a great day! — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2019

Always so pleasant.

Bullshit. Did it also harm someone else (it at least threatened harm) when “protecting” you? I suppose you’re pro-death penalty, pro-war, pro-privatized healthcare and so on. All of those disqualify one from being #prolife dear. — Joel Gratcyk (@joelgratcyk) February 2, 2019

HOLY CRAP.

Lay off the progressive propaganda, dear.

You must have a healthy ego to think that I am even remotely interested in entertaining your remedial mansplaining. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2019

And down went ‘Joe’.

There was another troll on Dana’s timeline giving her a hard time …

They aren’t, and I don’t work for Planned Parenthood, but Joel, call the FBI right this second and have me and millions of others detained as you believe we are terrorists. Do it THIS SECOND, and live stream it, so we may all behold your heroism. https://t.co/qsPW4HjGAD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2019

Hurry @joelgratcyk , give us the livestream link where we can watch you call. I have to make dinner for my family, so please do speed it up. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2019

But his tweet went bye-bye.

Sorry gun-grabbers, can’t take the heat stay out of Dana’s kitchen.

