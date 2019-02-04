Tucker Carlson, in all of his infinite wisdom, thought it would be wise to interview a pro-abort named Monica Klein to talk about the vile abortion bill that Kathy Tran introduced and Governor Ralph Northam supported openly in Virginia. You know, the one where a mother can choose to kill her child up to and including after their birth?

Probably because it knew it would make for really entertaining TV.

Watch this.

👀 @TuckerCarlson closes his segment with guest by saying, "This is obviously a pointless conversation and I think less of you after it." https://t.co/E65yy0H3IA — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 31, 2019

YIKES, right?

From the Daily Caller:

“I think that right now, reproductive healthcare is under attack by the Republican Party. Seventy-two percent of Americans support right to choose, and yet we have Trump and we have sexual predator Kavanaugh trying to repeal Roe v. Wade and trying to take away our control of our own bodies,” she added. “This isn’t about babies. This isn’t about about health care. This is about you attempting to control women’s bodies.” Carlson fired back, “Okay, please don’t be a robot, Monica, you’re smarter than that. This is the governor of Virginia just saying this. I just want to know what you think of it. Is that okay? Does that bother you? It’s a sincere question.” “It bothers me that you are attempting to control women’s bodies. That’s what you’re doing. You are. The Republican Party right now is working overtime to repeal Roe v. Wade and to take away choice in every single state,” Klein added.

Chill, lady. Sheesh.

Someone get this broad a Snickers bar.

This lady gives pro-choice a bad name & honestly comes off as unhinged. Count the eye rolls —> Tucker Gets In Wild Debate Over Abortion With Pro-Choice Guest ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ #LiberalLogic #Infanticide ⁦@TuckerCarlson⁩ ⁦@ProLifeAction⁩ https://t.co/FcfrvJGyxt — Liana 'Li' Evans (@storyspinner) January 31, 2019

Honestly, she just sounds like any other ol’ pro-abort, desperate to protect a woman’s ability to kill her offspring while pretending this is somehow a woman’s right.

She’s not unique, she’s typical.

And totally unhinged.

They all are.

They’d have to be in order to support this type of legislation, doncha think?

