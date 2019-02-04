We’ve spent a good amount of time today writing about the Super Bowl and have even focused on the sad ads from this year (except you BK, we still love you), but none were quite as sanctimonious as this nugget from The Washington Post.

Watch:

Oh, WaPo. Really?

Is this where we make a joke about how they should learn to code or is that some sort of white privilege now? Twitchy privilege? We can’t keep all of these microaggressions straight.

everyone: "journalism is dying" journalists: "we're so screwed, we need to learn to code" publications: "we're laying off 600 people today" WaPo: "LEEEEROYYYYYYYY JENKINSSSSSSS HERE'S A $5M SUPER BOWL AD" pic.twitter.com/ihYIhterGi — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 4, 2019

$5 million for that ad.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

You know all they really have to do is start reporting the news again … it doesn’t take Tom Hanks or pretty imagery, or sad photos of journos who have lost their lives covering the news. Maybe dump the narrative, and the agenda, and work hard to regain people’s trust.

And save the millions so you don’t have to learn to code.

Just sayin’.

Tom Hanks voice. Is this the expensive WaPo ad? — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 4, 2019

Yes. Yes it was.

Right?

And Bret Baier, who incidentally we adore.

But we digress.

Looked like he was standing in 2 ft of water. — Amy A (@michellibell) February 4, 2019

Heh.

It was so self masturbatory I thought Pornhub hacked the Super Bowl — Nick (@Nikos817) February 4, 2019

*blinks*

We’re getting serious when they break out Tom Hanks — Chris G (@residentGypsy) February 4, 2019

Word.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Just when we think we’ve reached peak media …

