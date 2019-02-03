Democrats are their own worst enemy. They no sooner gain some power back in Washington D.C. and they immediately start tripping over their own feet.

It’s been a glorious week watching them show the country their true colors, and you know if it’s glorious for us, it’s horrible for them.

Rep. Liz Cheney summed it up PERFECTLY:

This week Dems tried to remove God from witness oaths, advocated killing babies after they’re born, voted to give sexual predators a taxpayer funded pay raise, & attempted to give fed govt massive power over all Americans’ free speech. And that was all before Friday. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 1, 2019

Go Wyo!

This is actually really great, IMHO. The veneer is finally off and reasonable Americans will see the truth. — Tony Pulicella (@TonyPulicella) February 2, 2019

Another way to look at it, definitely.

Maybe it’s good for everyone (not just us crazy people who follow politics 24/7) to see who Democrats really are.

Liz, I would love to see you become our first woman president. When are you going to run? I want Trump to have another term then it will be your turn. — Sandra Robert (@moondancing222) February 2, 2019

This editor may be a tad biased since Liz is the representative from Wyoming but YES, this should happen.

Oh, and as usual, the amount of stupid on her thread is impressive and not in a good way:

I really don't understand where you all believe this type of rhetoric is beneficial to the country. In the end it really only reflects on you. — Jason Zemba (@JasonZemba) February 1, 2019

Huh?

Wake up lady. Your bubble is showing. — Summer (@Summatimesail) February 1, 2019

What?

If this is all true, I really should vote republican. You know the ones who believe in imaginary people, don’t protect adult lives from corporate poisoning of our waters, vote in sexual predators to gov office, and oh, not pay their employees. — curt (@comedyspeakstru) February 2, 2019

*sigh*

If you were wondering how someone like AOC got elected look no further than this person’s tweet.

Everyone wants to be @TomiLahren . Sad!! — Franky Pi Gow (@pi_gow) February 2, 2019

Some of these people are literally too stupid to insult.

Interesting how the reality was twisted, did you actually say that with a straight face? — kim langley (@KalangleyKim) February 2, 2019

Truth hurts?

Yeah, lie much?? I thought Republicans were constitutional literalists. People in this country are free to be atheists. No one should have to swear to god if they don't believe in god. As for all ur other points, I'll let other people handle them, hypocrite. — Kara Middleton (@KaraMiddleton32) February 2, 2019

So much shrieking.

So little time.

