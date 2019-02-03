You’d think after Jennifer Rubin’s embarrassing tweet about ‘eloquent African American’ Justin Fairfax she would avoid any more tweets or articles calling Republicans racists for just a teensy, weensy bit but nope.

This IS one of Salon’s favorite conservative bloggers we’re talking about here.

Look at this hot mess.

In the Democratic Party, unlike the Republican Party, racism gets no sanctuary. The Democratic Party of 2019 simply will not abide by a white governor’s racist play-acting, even accounting for the passage of 35 years. https://t.co/LA3mLcfnc0 — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 2, 2019

From WaPo:

Republicans who piled on were harshly rebuked by Democrats and pundits who asked why they had not similarly demanded President Trump and Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) to resign. The Democratic Party ostracizes Northam in a way that Republicans — no matter how many racist comments Trump and King made — can never unequivocally do. The sad fact is that the GOP harbors a narrow stratum of racists and a wider stratum of those who tolerate them; the Democratic Party relies on an increasingly diverse electorate.

She should just admit she’s a Democrat at this point. Seriously.

Right?

I really want to try the stuff you're smoking. I bet it's a trip but I'm a little worried it's permanent. 👍 — Hockey Shawn🏒🥅🚨 (@hkyshawn) February 3, 2019

Hopefully, she brought enough for everyone.

Is @GovernorVA still Governor? Yes.

Is @JRubinBlogger still a Democrat? Yes.

Is @JRubinBlogger still a racist? Yes.

Looks like the #DemocratsAreRacists and racism continues to dominate that party as it has since its founding. — NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) February 3, 2019

Seems that way.

Notice she left that little tidbit out.

Hey Jen. No matter how enthusiasticly you lick this cartoon clown's boots, he's not asking you out for a date. — GrampyRick (@Grampy_Rick) February 3, 2019

Or Ilhan Omar? Rashida Tlaib?

Yeah, Jenn, what about them?

Yet here you are from 2 days ago trotting out the "clean and articulate" African American trope. How Biden-esque.. https://t.co/lLWStWBBJn pic.twitter.com/MlQUaSe4mz — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) February 3, 2019

But he’s so dynamic and eloquent.

You may think about sitting this one out given your surprise at there being an “eloquent” replacement for the VA governor. You and creepy Joe Biden are two peas in a pod with his comments of “he’s bright, clean, and nice looking”. — Michael 🇺🇸🗽 (@SunDevil31673) February 3, 2019

“Conservative” blogger, tell us more. — Chris Broussard (@ChrisBroussard7) February 3, 2019

Please, don’t encourage her.

