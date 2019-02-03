A teacher tells young adults to go to a school they can afford in response to an article about how many of them are waiting tables to pay off their huge student loans, which is good advice, and this so enrages Young Turks reporter, Ken Klippenstein, that he tries to send his 90k + followers after her.

What an as*hole, right?

It’s the lack of solidarity that’s most depressing to me pic.twitter.com/C7nqefVk7y — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 3, 2019

Lack of solidarity? Because nothing says solidarity like sending a Twitter mob after a rando.

He seems to think it’s a bad thing for a teacher to be honest with young people about debt – how dare she think for herself?!

And OF COURSE, this guy works with The Young Jerks. Err … Turks.

He thinks this is funny.

I think it is great there’s a teacher out there who values financial and personal responsibility 🤷‍♀️ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 3, 2019

Amen.

You're not helping the conversation. It's utterly irresponsible to attack someone for stating what is common sense to a majority of the population. Stop being stupid. — (((Ken Brown))) (@K_P_Brown) February 3, 2019

If this guy could stop being stupid he wouldn’t be associated with The Young Turks.

I wonder what might apply downward pressure to out of control tuition costs? Hmm. I know, let's tell every kid in the US they *must* go to college, even if it isnt the best choice for them, then force taxpayers to guarantee their student loans. — Dead Vape Shop (@fatcatvapor) February 3, 2019

Trade School? Community College?

Clearly, this line of thinking is just privilege or oppression or something.

You've lost solidarity with common sense, if you ever had it. — John Doiron and 437 others (@jfd1965) February 3, 2019

“Get a degree that will pay for your loans”. There. #IFixedIt — 29er (@mtnbke) February 3, 2019

Fair. The market for grads with a degree in underwater basket-weaving just isn’t there these days.

She's right. I'd add: You don't have to go to college. There are other choices. If you can't afford college or the loans you're going to take out, choose another path. You can go to college later. — Iron Mike, but the swim one (@IronMikeSwims) February 3, 2019

Look at all of these monsters with their good advice about not starting adult life out saddled with crazy amounts of debt and then expecting the government to force taxpayers to cover the bill.

For shame.

Heh.

