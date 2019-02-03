Michelle Malkin was front and center this morning calling the ‘narrative-driven media’ out for their lazy reporting on the Jussie Smollett story, especially now that more and more information around his ‘attack’ is coming out. Forget about the Subway sandwich piece (really?! lol), but Smollett has even admitted he didn’t actually have a broken rib …

Have you seen anyone really covering this tidbit?

Michelle hasn’t.

Last night, Smollett publicly admitted his rib was NOT broken or fractured, a "fact" first reported by @tmz based on sources close to Smollett and spread like wildfire by lib narrative-driven media. How many will correct? https://t.co/2wKS28eQaB — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 3, 2019

How many will correct?

We’re thinking … zero.

And if they do there will be absolutely no traction because the Left once again has a narrative they can push, and let’s not pretend they actually care if it’s true or not.

Sort of reminds us of when they were pushing the lies around the Covington kids.

They have no shame.

"Inaccuracies" such as the Broken Rib Fable spread by @tmz , which relied on sources close to Smollett himself, and uncorroborated gossip such as the "MAGA country" claim also spread by @tmz & regurgitated ad nauseum by lib media. https://t.co/vl75Kh65NR — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 3, 2019

He believes justice will be served.

That’s adorable.

But like we said, the media has their fresh meat and that’s all that matters. Look at this other nonsense:

Tupac beat a rapper with a baseball bat, shot two cops, and punched a movie director; he was convicted of sexual assault, robbed and shot five times, and then murdered in a drive-by. So…someone please explain how Smollett is the "gay Tupac?" https://t.co/c8MnlrBpS7 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 3, 2019

The gay Tupac?

Maybe we’re a teensy bit cynical but this sure feels like a crap attempt to gain fame on Jussie’s part.

Sorry, not sorry.

