This video released by Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann’s attorneys is absolutely infuriating. Sure, the media has moved on to some new controversy or outrage (currently, many of them are trying to pretend since Big League Politics has a right-leaning slant that people should doubt their reporting on Northam), but the damage they did to Nick Sandmann and the other students isn’t going away anytime soon.

It is nearly 15 minutes long, but it is totally worth your time to watch.

Nick Sandmann: The Truth in 15 Minutes A mob rushed to judgment to wrongfully condemn, threaten & vilify Nick Sandmann based solely on an out-of-context video clip. It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth. Here it is. https://t.co/QGglyZwiIa — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 2, 2019

Covington kids aren’t letting this go. And they shouldn’t.

True story, that video was painful for this editor to watch. The social media mob and machine came for a bunch of high school kids … it doesn’t get much lower than that.

Wow this is a brutal video from Nick Sandmann’s attorneys going through all the actual video juxtaposed directly with all the lies spread by Nathan Phillips and the press. https://t.co/nSIsvYfQqh — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 3, 2019

Brutal indeed.

Great video. Would that we all be patient enough to seek out the truth. — William van Beek (@MavRoxWrites) February 3, 2019

Very good video. Seems to me that Phillips is a professional victim who likes the attention. — Bobbi Savaliski (@bsavaliski) February 4, 2019

Phillips has a history of picking fights for attention. There were also questions about how truthful he was regarding his service in Vietnam.

None of the leftists would ever consider watching the video. They have zero interest in truth. — Janice Larkin (@jlarkin1113) February 4, 2019

They might want to watch it. Just sayin’.

Make these people accountable for the attempted destruction of a teenager. Go Get Them Lin. Send a message loud & clear this behavior is UNACCEPTABLE to decent people and they can not continue to do this. — Diane Zorich (@zorich_diane) February 4, 2019

Get your popcorn, this is gonna be GOOD.

