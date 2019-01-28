We’re not crying, YOU’RE crying!

Over the weekend, many people on Twitter, especially folks like Ted Cruz and George P. Bush, started sharing information for the funeral of Joseph Walker, an Air Force Veteran who had no family and therefore there would be no one in attendance.

And in sharing it they encouraged people to consider attending if they were able because no vet should be laid to rest alone.

Air Force Veteran Joseph Walker will be laid to rest Monday, and no one is expected to attend. The cemetery said they do not know where his family is and they do not want him to be laid to rest alone, so they are asking the public to attend. https://t.co/ydf39wwrBn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 26, 2019

Monday, January 28

10:00 am

Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

11463 TX-195

Killeen, TX 76542 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 26, 2019

Ted shared it again this morning as a reminder.

This morning at 10 am:

Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

11463 TX-195

Killeen, TX 76542 https://t.co/5038L9sViE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 28, 2019

And guess what … the turnout was AMAZING:

Thousands payed their respects today and honored U.S. Air Force Veteran Joseph Walker @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/tW5PHcFPdV — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) January 28, 2019

Honoring @usairforce Veteran Joseph Walker at the @txglo Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen 🇺🇸 https://t.co/OXkAKxCkZc — TXGeneralLandOffice (@txglo) January 28, 2019

What struck us most of all though is the line of cars that stretched for miles filled with folks attending this man’s funeral.

This is what real ‘family’ looks like.

Killeen, Texas: A line of cars stretching for miles to attend the funeral of an Air Force Veteran with no family.. after fears he would be buried with no one attending. pic.twitter.com/IC5z7IlDjh — Janet Shamlian (@JanetShamlian) January 28, 2019

