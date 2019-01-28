We’re not crying, YOU’RE crying!

This is so damn cool.

Over the weekend, many people on Twitter, especially folks like Ted Cruz and George P. Bush, started sharing information for the funeral of Joseph Walker, an Air Force Veteran who had no family and therefore there would be no one in attendance.

And in sharing it they encouraged people to consider attending if they were able because no vet should be laid to rest alone.

Ted shared it again this morning as a reminder.

And guess what … the turnout was AMAZING:

What struck us most of all though is the line of cars that stretched for miles filled with folks attending this man’s funeral.

This is what real ‘family’ looks like.

Texas rocks.

True story.

