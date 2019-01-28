Brian Stelter wanted to make sure everyone knows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making Conservative men uncomfortable because she’s super powerful and stuff. Apparently, there are no young, Latina, women on the Right so Conservative men are super confused and scared … or something.

Yeah, we know it’s dumb, that’s why we’re making fun of the whole group but ESPECIALLY tater since he basically set the tone for this woman’s ridiculous answer.

Watch.

"She's got a target on her back because she ticks every box that makes conservative men uncomfortable." —@LEBassett talking about @AOC pic.twitter.com/E3fweXmhRs — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 27, 2019

Told you this is dumb.

Like nuclear level stupid.

But it is CNN so there’s that.

Maybe they should LEARN TO CODE.

Bwhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!! — Rolando Gallegos (@gallegosr) January 28, 2019

Right?

Or bc she is pro-socialism, doesn't understand basic economics, and wants a huge tax hike for Americans? YOU are making it about her identity. I certainly am not. I love empowered women. Doesn't mean I would vote for every women if I disagree with them. — Celestelove1 (@Celestelove110) January 28, 2019

Evil, old, white men are intimidated though by her wokeness and power.

Duh.

*OMG that almost hurt this editor to write*

Is there anything the liberal media will not make into a racial issue? The most racist group in America is modern media and it’s journalists. Starting to believe the media is an enemy of the people with all the Buzzfeed like stories published constantly. — Chompski (@jasondavis80) January 28, 2019

People are getting suspended for suggesting laid-off journalists learn to code … so the answer is no, no there is nothing they will not make into a racial issue.

Women don’t make me feel uncomfortable. I’m married to one. I have four daughters and six granddaughters. I like women. Oh and I’m conservative. — Michael Hugh Mattox (@MichaelHughMat1) January 27, 2019

God bless America.

Here you go.🏆 — 🏆 Pinocchio Award (@PinocchioAward) January 28, 2019

Awww, look Bri, a trophy! #BestHallMonitorEver

No, I just disagree with her. — Peter Hoffman Jr. (@Phoffjr) January 28, 2019

How dare this guy!?

