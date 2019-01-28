As Twitchy readers know, apparently laid-off journalists are now a protected class and anyone on Twitter telling them they should learn to code is somehow targeting them for harassment and are officially in violation of Twitter’s Terms of Service.

No, we’re not even making that up.

So surely Twitter will be suspending HuffPo for THIS tweet … right?

Why we need to encourage girls to learn how to code https://t.co/tJQHuat8oO pic.twitter.com/T4nltFdrsU — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 21, 2016

Yeah, RIGHT.

HuffPo does NOT lose their account in 3 … 2 … 1.

GASP – this is clearly sexual harassment! How DARE you demand girls "learn to code" This will get you banned by Twitter#learntocode — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) January 28, 2019

*GASP* indeed!

Hey, @Twitter, I’m guessing this doesn’t fall under your Code of Conduct? — AltuveHits (@AltuveHits) January 28, 2019

Nah I'm gonna become a journalist lol — LIZZY (@aimlestt) January 28, 2019

It’s almost like Twitter WANTS people to pick on the journos who have been laid off. What did they THINK would happen if they started treating these people like a protected class? So dumb.

This aged like fine wine — Franz KS (@WlNDOWS_95) January 28, 2019

This is harassment! — Burn It All Down (@TimHaas70) January 28, 2019

(Banned) — Nathan Mark O'Malley (@MalleyNathan) January 28, 2019

You racist and misogynistic bastards! How dare you suggest anyone “learn to code”? Did Susan B. Anthony learn to code? Did Rosa Parks learn to code? Did Gloria Steinham learn to code? Did AOC learn to code? NO! Next thing you know you’ll be handing out aprons and ironing boards! — NostrOcasio (@Richmac33) January 28, 2019

This is against the @Twitter terms of service now. @HuffPost Is committing abusive behavior — Fat Jimmy 🍥 (@JJ4T12Win) January 28, 2019

Steller job protecting these folks, Twitter.

Really.

Way to go.

Editor’s note: True story, we didn’t want to write the words ‘learn to code’ out in our headline because we were truly worried Twitter would suspend our account. Which is beyond stupid when you think about it but it is Twitter.

Holy Hell.

