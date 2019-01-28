Someone’s negatives shot WAY UP during the government shutdown, and it’s not who the media and the Left want you to think it is.

Which is probably why we’re not seeing more about this particular poll.

More NBC/WSJ poll: Pelosi’s negatives shot up during government shutdown more than any pol // now the most unpopular politician tested in the survey. pic.twitter.com/pSMBFydwx7 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 27, 2019

Nancy Pelosi’s negatives SHOT UP, and oh yeah, she’s the most unpopular politician tested in that survey.

Which is hilarious when you consider how many Tweeps are pretending she somehow ‘won’ in all of this. Nobody won, it was a huge mess for all involved and we’re no closer to being secure than we were before the shutdown. If Democrats see that as a win we have a bigger problem here but that’s another story.

Agree Pelosi “won” the shutdown but if holding her caucus together comes at the cost of her majority-makers, is It worth it? — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 27, 2019

All they care about at this point is dunking on Trump. What is good for the country seems to be irrelevant for many on the Left these days.

Don’t believe us? Look at how people reacted to this poll:

McConnell and Pelosi are certainly within the margin of error — Albuquerquois (@AlbuquerqueTurk) January 28, 2019

Hey, at least it wasn’t, ‘But Trump.’

I hate to break it to you but Nancy Pelosi doesn't care who likes her or doesn't like her. She cares about getting shit done. Hate her all you want… she's still the only person these days with the balls to really, truly stand up to Trump. No one in the GOP will. Such binches. — Ana Monster (@AnaMonsterShh) January 27, 2019

So tough.

Not according to Minnesota's Red Star pic.twitter.com/7q8PCm3Sbw — Wilkins (@Nonkicker) January 28, 2019

WELL THEN, if the Minnesota Red Star claims otherwise …

Holy Hell.

Paaahlease — Richard Garofalo (@RichardGarofalo) January 28, 2019

Hey, whatever helps these folks sleep better at night.

