After Rep. Eric Swalwell claimed Trump is an agent of Russia (yeah, we rolled our eyes too), Dan Bongino tweeted about Eric competing with Adam Schiff for the top spot in the Loser Olympics. In doing so, Bongino made a typo and Swalwell for whatever reason thought it was a good idea to pick a fight with the fairly assertive Right-leaning pundit about it.

It didn’t go well.

See for yourself.

What sort of elected official outright accuses the president of being an agent for Russia?

Wait, don’t answer that.

Eric tried to push back …

No one has ever accused Eric of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Dude.

Guess how his tweet went over?

He will never ever live the nukes thing down.

And to think, Eric was talking about running for president.

Adorbs.

But wait, there’s more!

Yikes, not a great track record, Democrats.

But they knew that.

Nobody does ratio quite as well as Eric.

Heh.

