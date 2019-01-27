After Rep. Eric Swalwell claimed Trump is an agent of Russia (yeah, we rolled our eyes too), Dan Bongino tweeted about Eric competing with Adam Schiff for the top spot in the Loser Olympics. In doing so, Bongino made a typo and Swalwell for whatever reason thought it was a good idea to pick a fight with the fairly assertive Right-leaning pundit about it.

It didn’t go well.

See for yourself.

Failed human being Eric Swalwell see here battling Adam Schiff for the top spot in the loser Olympics. This is some of the most disgusting and disturbing video you’ll see of a failed, desperate, power-obsessed politician in your lifetime. https://t.co/iZ2nu7PUbl — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 27, 2019

What sort of elected official outright accuses the president of being an agent for Russia?

Wait, don’t answer that.

Eric tried to push back …

When someone calls you a “failed human being” and makes a typo while doing so. https://t.co/PHWUN0xPOq — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 27, 2019

No one has ever accused Eric of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Dude.

Guess how his tweet went over?

Are you getting ready to use the “nukes”? — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 27, 2019

He will never ever live the nukes thing down.

And to think, Eric was talking about running for president.

Adorbs.

But wait, there’s more!

After radical Democrats won the House in the elections we’ve had:

-The longest govt shutdown in US history

-They cancelled the State of the Union

-They’ve threatened to impeach a duly elected President

-They’ve called border security walls “immoral”

-NY Dems legalized infanticide — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 27, 2019

Yikes, not a great track record, Democrats.

But they knew that.

Back for the ratio. Whoa — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 27, 2019

Nobody does ratio quite as well as Eric.

Heh.

Related:

WOW, so much STUPID! AOC trying to explain what the GOP believes may be one of the dumbest things she’s tweeted YET

B*TCH, please! Alyssa Milano goes all GIRL POWER claiming her ‘righty trolls’ don’t like her cursing and GUESS how that went

It is SO ON! Rep. Dan Crenshaw called down the THUNDER on Dems keeping their word on border security and DAMN